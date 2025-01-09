Vietnam News Agency's southern branch collaborates with HCM City University of Industry and Trade

HCM CITY – Vietnam News Agency's Southern branch signed a partnership agreement with HCM City University of Industry and Trade in January in HCM City on workforce training and media promotion.

According to the agreement, the two sides will develop media strategies and cover events for the university on Vietnam News Agency's platforms to promote scientific research and other initiatives.

In addition, they will partner on seminars and conferences to enhance the quality of the workforce, as well as on field trips, life skills classes, and academic health programmes for students.

They will also collaborate to offer businesses and organisations information and consultation on the economy, trade, and investment.

This agreement provides a foundation for detailed collaboration to effectively leverage both sides' resources and strengths to achieve shared goals. – VNS