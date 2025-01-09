Fishing boat found carrying 50,000 litres of smuggled diesel  

BÀ RỊA - VŨNG TÀU — The Việt Nam Coast Guard has seized 50,000 litres of contraband diesel from a fishing boat off the coast of the southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu.

The Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command on January 5 said it is focusing on its fight against crime, including drug prevention, human trafficking, smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods in the last months of the year ahead of the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

The unit, in collaboration with Squadron 3 Anti-smuggling Investigation Department under the General Department of Việt Nam Customs, Border Guard Squadron 2 of Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province discovered the fishing boat TG 90367 TS registered in Tiền Giang Province about 13 nautical miles southwest of Vũng Tàu Cape in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province at 8.15am on January 5.

The officers boarded the boat and found the oil of unknown origin.

On board were the boat's captain, Nguyễn Văn Từ, 39, of Tiền Giang Province and two crew members.

Từ failed to furnish documents to prove the origin of the oil, and none of the crew had the certification required to be a sailor.

Around 2.30pm on the same day, the case was brought ashore, and handed over to Squadron 301 of the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command for further investigation.

The Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command under the Việt Nam Coast Guard is tasked with managing the sea from the coastal south-central province of Bình Định to the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Trà Vinh, including the waters of the Trường Sa (Spratly) Islands and DK1 rigs.

The unit has completed its task of protecting the nation's sovereignty and enforcing the law at sea over the past years.

It is also assigned to directly detect and combat violations of law, such as national security crimes, smuggling, and trade fraud at sea. — VNS