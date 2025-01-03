Nearly 18,000 cases of smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods detected

HÀ NỘI — In 2024, customs authorities detected, apprehended and handled nearly 18,000 cases involving smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods, according to the General Department of Customs.

The total estimated value of confiscated goods exceeded VNĐ31.35 trillion (US$1.23 billion), marking a 12.5 per cent increase in cases and a 151.3 per cent surge in the value compared to the previous year.

Customs authorities prosecuted 27 cases directly and referred 173 others to agencies to prosecute.

Revenue collected for the state budget exceeded VNĐ893 billion, up 79.4 per cent year-on-year.

The General Department of Customs emphasised that the lines of smuggling and bringing in fraudulent goods became increasingly complex, spreading across routes, modes, regions and even cyberspace. Violating goods were diverse, including domestically produced and imported items brought into the local market through various means.

Notably, there was a rise in offenders exploiting e-commerce platforms, social networks, postal services and express delivery systems, to smuggle and trade counterfeit, substandard or untraceable goods.

On the northern border, some offenders exploited trade facilitation policies to engage in the illegal collection, transportation and carrying of goods across the border.

Meanwhile, violations mainly involved smuggling firecrackers, wildlife, illicit fuel, alcohol, electronic goods and drugs in the central border. Offenders used a variety of ways to try and avoid security, including breaking shipments into smaller packages and transporting them via motorcycles, cars or small trucks into the interior, often operating during holidays and weekends.

The southern land border saw smugglers trying to bring in cigarettes, money, gold, foreign currency and cosmetics.

Large-scale violations occurred in major ports, including Hải Phòng, HCM City and Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu, and international airports, including Nội Bài (Hà Nội), Tân Sơn Nhất (HCM City), Đà Nẵng and Cam Ranh (Khánh Hòa). The Central Coast route has also witnessed instances of floating drugs equipped with GPS devices so the loads could be picked up by criminals. — VNS