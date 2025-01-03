Standard Chartered promotes green and sustainable financing in Việt Nam’s education sector

HÀ NỘI — Standard Chartered demonstrates its support for education sector clients by leveraging its extensive suite of sustainable finance products, helping to accelerate their transition to a more sustainable future.

Standard Chartered has financed a VNĐ120 billion green loan to support Phase 1 construction of Emasi Plus Waterpoint school in Long An Province.

Emasi Plus Waterpoint is part of a schools’ system developed by Khai Sáng Corporation - the leading educational investment institution in Việt Nam. This loan was used to develop school buildings that incorporate more sustainable elements and is on track to obtain the globally recognised EDGE certification – a leading global standard for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) – and are also expected to receive a LEED Certificate at completion, denoting proficiency in today's sustainable design, construction and operations standards. During this transaction, the Bank facilitated the introduction of Khai Sáng Corporation to EDGE, providing its client more flexibility and resources in their sustainability journey.

In another milestone, Standard Chartered partnered with KinderWorld Vietnam JSC, a leading provider of Singapore-based education programmes, operating in Việt Nam for over 20 years, to support it to build more sustainable school campuses. This involved the bank opening its first Sustainable Account proposition in Việt Nam for KinderWorld. Standard Chartered is helping KinderWorld digitise tuition fee collections and automate reconciliation by offering payers a seamless payment experience via VietQR scanning and 24/7 payment options through its Virtual Account and Straight2Bank Pay solutions. The cash from KinderWorld’s operating accounts is placed in a Sustainable Account, offering them access to their cash, whilst enabling them to support sustainable development as their account balance is referenced against a portfolio of green and social loans and projects financed by Standard Chartered.

Standard Chartered Vietnam’s CEO and Head of Banking & Coverage Nguyễn Thúy Hạnh said: “Standard Chartered’s 120-year presence and expertise in Việt Nam has positioned us as one of the leading banks in helping clients seamlessly integrate ESG into their corporate and financing strategies.

"We remain committed to fostering sustainable growth in the education sector. Our goal is to assist clients in accessing more sustainable and transition financing, and through initiatives like green loans and sustainable cash management, we support our clients in making credible progress against their sustainability goals. I am proud that we are making meaningful impact in the education sector by raising ESG-awareness in an environment that supports the next generation."

Chairman of Khai Sáng Corporation Nguyễn Tuyên: "At Khai Sáng Corporation, our vision extends beyond providing quality education to build a future where students and school communities are deeply committed to environmental responsibility.

"The development of EMASI Plus – Waterpoint Campus, with its focus on more sustainable design, accredited by international certifications like EDGE and LEED, is a testament to this commitment. This green loan marks not only a milestone for our school communities but also a broader movement towards embedding sustainability in Vietnam’s education sector. By aligning with like-minded partners such as Standard Chartered, we aim to inspire change and nurture a new generation of learners who value sustainability as much as academic excellence.”

Standard Chartered is committed to delivering sustainable, inclusive growth and prosperity for the places it calls home, including by expanding the scale and reach of sustainable finance. It has already mobilised US$105 billion in sustainable finance against its target of $300 billion in sustainable finance by the end of this decade. Over the last two years, the Bank has offered a range of sustainable finance products to clients in Việt Nam, particularly in energy sectors, infrastructure, agriculture, food and packaging industries.

Chairman & CEO, KinderWorld Vietnam JSC Mr. Ricky Tan said: “These financial products from Standard Chartered will support KinderWorld's projects to build school campuses with green architecture, aligning with KinderWorld's strategy in the field of sustainable development.”

KinderWorld International Group (KinderWorld) started its education investment journey in 1986 and expanded into Việt Nam in 2000. At present, KinderWorld is the largest owner-operator of foreign invested international schools in Việt Nam, offering educational programmes from preschool to high school and university foundation. With a focus on long-term and sustainable development, KinderWorld actively explores the best aligned opportunities for education investments and aims for continued expansion not only in Việt Nam but across the region including Singapore, Hong Kong and Indonesia. — VNS