Deputy PM approves investment for industrial zone in Nghệ An

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn has approved an investment for the WHA Industrial Zone 2, located in the Nam Cấm D Industrial Park in the central province of Nghệ An.

Decision 1706, issued on December 31, 2024, approved the investment policy for the project with the WHA Industrial Zone Nghệ An Joint Stock Company as the investor.

The project aims to develop the industrial zone's infrastructure to attract investment, production and business operations.

The new industrial zone will cover an area of more than 183 hectares in Nghi Hưng and Nghi Đồng communes in Nghi Lộc District.

The total investment for the project is VNĐ1.2 trillion (US$47 million), of which the investor contributes VNĐ216 billion.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment is responsible for reviewing the investment policy and overseeing the project’s implementation.

The Nghệ An People’s Committee is tasked with organising the project's land recovery, compensation, support, resettlement, land use conversion and land lease processes. They will also direct the East-South Nghệ An Economic Zone Management Board and related authorities to monitor and supervise the implementation.

The investor, WHA Industrial Zone Nghệ An Joint Stock Company, is legally responsible for the legality, accuracy, and truthfulness of the project documentation and all communications sent to the competent authorities. The company must also invest in the infrastructure development according to the approved planning of the Nam Cấm D Industrial Zone and ensure that the full amount of capital commitment is provided for the project. — VNS