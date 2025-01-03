Maximum domestic economy-class airfare capped at VNĐ4 million per ticket

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has issued a decision setting the maximum price for domestic economy-class airfare sold within the territory of Việt Nam at VNĐ4 million (about US$157) per ticket per trip.

Domestic economy-class air transportation services sold within Việt Nam are classified according to the flight route distance.

The maximum airfare excludes additional fees such as VAT, charges collected on behalf of service providers for passenger terminal and security services, including airport passenger service fees and passenger and baggage security assurance fees, or other additional service charges.

For the following routes under 500km, the ministry set a price cap of VNĐ1.6 million (US$62.80) per ticket per trip: Cần Thơ-Côn Đảo; Hải Phòng-Điện Biên; HCM City-Rạch Giá; Hà Nội-Điện Biên; and HCM City-Côn Đảo/Cà Mau.

Other flight routes under 500km now have a maximum price of VNĐ1.7 million ($66.70) per ticket per trip.

These include: Chu Lai-Buôn Ma Thuột; Cần Thơ-Đà Lạt/Buôn Ma Thuột/Phú Quốc; Đà Nẵng-Vinh/Buôn Ma Thuột; Hải Phòng-Vinh; HCM City-Phú Quốc/Nha Trang/Đà Lạt/Buôn Ma Thuột/Tuy Hòa/Pleiku; Hà Nội-Vinh/Đồng Hới; Quy Nhơn/Đà Lạt; Đà Nẵng/Pleiku/Quy Nhơn/Đồng Hới; and HCM City-Cần Thơ.

The ministry set a price cap of VNĐ2.25 million ($88.30) per ticket per trip for routes between 500km and 849km.

These include: Buôn Ma Thuột-Phú Quốc; Cần Thơ-Nha Trang/Quy Nhơn/Pleiku; Chu Lai-Vân Đồn; Đà Nẵng-Thanh Hóa/Hải Phòng/Đà Lạt/Cần Thơ/Nha Trang/Vân Đồn; Huế-Vân Đồn/Đà Lạt/Nha Trang; Hải Phòng-Huế; HCM City-Đà Nẵng/Huế/Quy Nhơn/Chu Lai; Hà Nội-Huế/Đà Nẵng/Chu Lai; Vinh-Quy Nhơn/Buôn Ma Thuột/Pleiku; Phú Quốc-Đà Lạt/Nha Trang/Pleiku/Quy Nhơn; and Pleiku-Thanh Hóa.

For routes from 850km to 999km, the transport ministry set the maximum price at VNĐ2.89 million ($113.30), including: Buôn Ma Thuột-Thanh Hóa/Hải Phòng; Đà Nẵng-Côn Đảo; Đà Lạt-Vinh; Hải Phòng-Quy Nhơn; HCM City-Đồng Hới; Hà Nội-Quy Nhơn/Pleiku; Vinh-Quy Nhơn/Nha Trang; Pleiku/Vân Đồn/Hải Phòng; Quy Nhơn-Vân Đồn/Thanh Hóa; and Phú Quốc-Chu Lai.

A maximum price of VNĐ3.4 million ($133.40) will be applied for flight routes from 1,000km to 1,279km.

These include: Buôn Ma Thuột/Vân Đồn; Cần Thơ-Vinh; Nha Trang-Vân Đồn; Đà Nẵng-Phú Quốc; Đà Lạt-Vân Đồn; Hải Phòng-Nha Trang/Đà Lạt/Tuy Hòa; Hà Nội-HCM City/Nha Trang/Buôn Ma Thuột/Tuy Hòa/Đà Lạt; HCM City-Hải Phòng/Vinh/Thanh Hóa; Huế-Phú Quốc; Tuy Hòa-Vân Đồn; Thanh Hóa-Phú Quốc/Đà Lạt/Nha Trang; and Phú Quốc-Đồng Hới.

For flight routes of 1,280km or more, the maximum price per ticket per trip is VNĐ4 million ($157), including: Cần Thơ-Thanh Hóa/Hải Phòng/Vân Đồn; Hải Phòng-Côn Đảo/Phú Quốc; Hà Nội-Côn Đảo/Cần Thơ/Phú Quốc/Rạch Giá/Cà Mau; HCM City-Vân Đồn/Điện Biên; Vinh-Phú Quốc/Côn Đảo; Thanh Hóa-Côn Đảo; and Phú Quốc-Vân Đồn.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam is responsible for monitoring compliance with regulations on domestic air transportation service pricing and other aviation service prices within its authority, as well as updating the list of domestic flight routes according to distance classifications. — VNS