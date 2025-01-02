Stock market rises on first trading day of 2025

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's stock market started 2025 on a positive note with a modest gain, as the VN-Index approached the 1,270-point threshold. However, liquidity continued to decline, remaining at low levels, while foreign investors resumed net selling, albeit mildly.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index rose by 2.93 points, or 0.23 per cent, to close at 1,269.71 points. Market breadth leaned positive, with 183 advancing stocks outnumbering 124 decliners. Trading liquidity fell further to approximately VNĐ10.8 trillion (US$424.37 million), with nearly 429 million shares changing hands.

Meanwhile, the VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation on the HoSE, dipped slightly by 1.55 points, or 0.12 per cent, settling at 1,343.2 points. Within the VN30 basket, 12 stocks rose, 11 fell and seven remained unchanged.

The banking sector led the gains, with the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID) rising by 1.73 per cent, contributing over 1.1 points to the VN-Index, while the Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB) climbing by 0.77 per cent and the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank For Industry And Trade (CTG), up 0.79 per cent. Other notable gainers included Hòa Phát Group JSC (HPG) which posted gains of 1.31 per cent and Vietnam Airlines JSC (HVN) which advanced by 1.92 per cent.

However, losses in some large-cap stocks limited the overall market's gains. The Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TCB) fell by 1.22 per cent, Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDB) declined by 1.57 per cent and Vietnam Commercial Joint Stock Export Import Bank (EIB) edged down by 2.85 per cent.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index rose slightly by 0.11 per cent to close at 227.69 points, with trading value exceeding VNĐ625 billion and over 36 million shares traded.

Foreign investors remained net sellers, offloading shares worth more than VNĐ98 billion on the HoSE.

At the opening bell to mark the start of 2025's trading year, Minister of Finance Nguyễn Văn Thắng emphasised the importance of enhancing market infrastructure, improving service quality and attracting international investment. He also underscored the need for sustainable market development, transparent operations and smooth trading systems.

In 2024, Việt Nam's stock market demonstrated resilience and growth despite global macro-economic headwinds. The VN-Index increased by 12.11 per cent, while the total market capitalisation of listed stocks reached VNĐ7.08 quadrillion, equivalent to nearly 70 per cent of GDP. The number of investor accounts climbed to nearly 9.16 million, a 26 per cent increase compared to 2023.

Looking ahead to 2025, the securities sector aims to achieve market reclassification, enhance information technology infrastructure, ensure transparency and security, and focus on investor education to meet international standards and strengthen Việt Nam's integration into the global financial system. — VNS