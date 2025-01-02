Politics & Law
Home Economy

Retail petrol prices revised up on January 2

January 02, 2025 - 16:13
The retail petrol prices were adjusted up from 3pm on January 2 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
Dozens people waited for their turn to fill up their vehicles at a local fuel station in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI The retail petrol prices were adjusted up from 3pm on January 2 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Specifically, the price of E5RON92 bio-fuel increased by VNĐ240 to no more than VNĐ20,057 (US$0.79) per litre, while that of RON95-III was capped at VNĐ20,746 per litre, up VNĐ199.

The price of diesel 0.05S is now sold for no more than VNĐ18,755 per litre, up VNĐ125, and kerosene VNĐ18,834 per litre, up VNĐ126. Mazut oil 180CST 3.5S is priced at VNĐ16,099 per kg, up VNĐ129.

The two ministries decided not to use the petrol price stabilisation fund in this adjustment. — VNS

Economy

Legal framework for Mobile Money awaited

An official legal framework for Mobile Money is expected to be issued early to promote cashless payment in rural and remote areas when the official pilot implementation ends on Tuesday.
Economy

FTAs and green development remain key drivers of export

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên talked to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) about 2024 - a year the economy faced a mix of challenges, but also saw the country making the most out of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), especially the new-generation ones, to find opportunities.
Economy

Việt Nam targets 8 per cent economic growth in 2025

In 2024, Việt Nam continued to be a bright spot in terms of growth, developing at a rapid rate compared to many other countries in the region and the world. Its GDP growth in 2024 was estimated at about 7 per cent, while its overall economy reached about US$470 billion.

