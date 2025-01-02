Retail petrol prices revised up on January 2

HÀ NỘI — The retail petrol prices were adjusted up from 3pm on January 2 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Specifically, the price of E5RON92 bio-fuel increased by VNĐ240 to no more than VNĐ20,057 (US$0.79) per litre, while that of RON95-III was capped at VNĐ20,746 per litre, up VNĐ199.

The price of diesel 0.05S is now sold for no more than VNĐ18,755 per litre, up VNĐ125, and kerosene VNĐ18,834 per litre, up VNĐ126. Mazut oil 180CST 3.5S is priced at VNĐ16,099 per kg, up VNĐ129.

The two ministries decided not to use the petrol price stabilisation fund in this adjustment. — VNS