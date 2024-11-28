Petrol prices go up in latest adjustment

HÀ NỘI — The retail prices of petrol were revised upward on November 28 afternoon following the latest adjustment by the Ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance.

Specifically, the price of E5RON92 bio-fuel was priced at up to VNĐ19,840 (US$0.78) per litre, representing a VNĐ497 increase from the previous baseline while RON95-III rose to a maximum of VNĐ20,857 per litre, an increase of VNĐ329.

Diesel 0.05S and kerosene were capped at VNĐ18,777 and VNĐ19,142 per litre, up VNĐ268 and VNĐ221, respectively.

Meanwhile, mazut oil 180CST 3.5S was priced at VNĐ16,125 per kilogramme as the highest, up VNĐ111.

The two ministries decided not to use the petrol price stabilisation fund for this adjustment.

The regulators said fuel prices were affected by an Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, an increase in the US’s petrol reserves, and ongoing discussions of the OPEC about delaying oil output hike, among others. — VNA/VNS