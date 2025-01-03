Bắc Ninh approves investments worth $1.8 billion

BẮC NINH — The People's Committee of Bắc Ninh Province on Thursday presented investment registration certificates to 18 domestic and foreign businesses, with projects worth US$1.8 billion.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) projects account for $1.67 billion of the total.

The conference was held to connect investors with the province, assess the investment results in 2024 and create investment opportunities for this year.

Speaking at the conference, Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, secretary of the province's Party Committee, congratulated and thanked the investors and businesses for choosing Bắc Ninh for their new projects.

"We strongly commit to accompanying investors for the development of both our province and your businesses," he said. "We hope that foreign and domestic investors, as well as businesses in infrastructure, high technology and supporting industries, will collaborate more with us to create strong value, production and supply chains."

The official also urged related departments to review the procedures to shorten the process for approval and investment licensing, aiming to make Bắc Ninh a hub for the world's leading manufacturers, a gathering place for production and research businesses in Việt Nam.

Bắc Ninh is one of the leading provinces in Việt Nam in industrial development. The province led the country in foreign investment, attracting over $5 billion last year. — VNS