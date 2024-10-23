Nghệ An approves lands to build US$2 billion power complex

NGHỆ AN — The People’s Council of the central province of Nghệ An has approved a list of land areas that will be used to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant complex worth US$2.15 billion.

The total area is approximately 210 hectares, which is made up of 60 hectares of land and 150 hectares of water, in the villages of Đồng Minh and Đồng Thanh in Hoàng Mai Town.

The complex is part of the plan to develop the national power system until 2050, known as the Power Plant VIII, approved by the Prime Minister in Decision 500 on May 15, 2023.

It will comprise an LNG power plant, a port of about 100,000-150,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT), an LNG warehouse and a regasification system.

The plant will have two gas turbines, with the capacity of 1,500 megawatt (MW) each.

When going into operation, it will bring the total capacity of LNG power in the country to 22,400 MW.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas that has been reduced to a liquid state through a cooling process at approximately -162 degrees Celsius.

LNG is recognised as a cleaner source of energy than diesel or coal as it emits less carbon dioxide.

Power generated through LNG is expected to reduce Việt Nam’s dependence on coal-fired power and help the country move towards its sustainable development goals.

According to Nghệ An Province’s plan and schedule, the investment approval procedures are expected to be completed in the first and second quarters of 2025.

The province’s People’s Committee will open a bidding process to select qualified and experienced investors for the project.

The plant will go into commercial operations before 2030. — VNS