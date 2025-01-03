Bình Dương kicks off 2025 with over $1.7 billion in domestic investment

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Bình Dương Province, an industrial hub in southern Việt Nam, on January 2 awarded investment certificates to more than 20 domestic investment projects totaling up to US$1.7 billion.

In the field of infrastructure and urban development, QP Township JSC leads with a total investment of VNĐ3.8 trillion ($149.26 million). Bắc Bình Dương Real Estate JSC follows with a VNĐ3.7 trillion project, while the Vĩnh Phú National Housing Organisation Co., Ltd., VNĐ3.4 trillion.

In the energy sector, the National Power Transmission Corporation is advancing critical projects such as the Bến Cát 2 220kV substation worth over VNĐ1.1 trillion and the Bình Mỹ 220kV substation valued at VNĐ441 billion.

In recent years, domestic investment has often outpaced foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bình Dương, signaling the province’s appeal to local investors.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Võ Văn Minh underscored that businesses are the cornerstone of the province’s socio-economic development. To achieve its ambitious 10 per cent GDP growth target this year, Bình Dương is mobilising diverse investment resources, with domestic enterprises playing a critical role in driving breakthroughs.

The local authorities are committed to building a transparent investment environment and facilitate efficient, sustainable business operations serving the formation of a resilient and competitive business community well-prepared for global integration, the local leader noted.

Chairman of A&T Thuận An Urban Development Investment JSC Đặng Hồng An said that national development strategies and Bình Dương’s robust infrastructure connectivity have spurred growth opportunities for businesses and the province alike. — VNS