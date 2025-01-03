Market ends first week of 2025 with sharp decline

HÀ NỘI — The stock market experienced significant volatility on the first Friday of 2025, with the VN-Index shedding over 15 points amid improved liquidity and continued strong net selling by foreign investors.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index closed at 1,254.59 points, marking a decline of 15.12 points, or 1.19 per cent.

Market breadth leaned heavily negative, with 245 declining stocks far outnumbering 67 advancing ones. Trading value on the southern bourse increased to approximately VNĐ13.5 trillion (US$530.8 million), reflecting a 26.16 per cent rise from the previous session.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the top 30 largest-cap stocks on the HoSE, also recorded a substantial drop, losing 22.62 points, or 1.68 per cent, to settle at 1,320.58 points. Within the VN30 basket, 24 stocks declined, only three advanced, and three remained unchanged.

Banking blue-chip stocks were the primary drivers of the market’s decline. The Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TCB) dropped by 3.08 per cent, erasing over 1.2 points from the VN-Index. Similarly, the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank For Industry And Trade (CTG) fell by 2.36 per cent, the Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPB) declined by 2.09 per cent, and the Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDB) saw a sharp loss of 2.59 per cent.

Other notable decliners included Hòa Phát Group JSC (HPG), which dropped by 1.48 per cent, and Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG), which slid by 3.3 per cent.

Analysts from Việt Dragon Securities commented: “The market slipped below the 1,260-point threshold but managed to limit further losses, as shown by the long lower shadow of the candlestick pattern. Liquidity increased compared to the previous session, indicating heightened selling pressure, but there was also buying interest absorbing supply at lower price levels.”

“The effort to stabilise around the MA(20) moving average suggests potential for a rebound in the next trading session. The market is expected to retest the 1,260–1,265-point range, where supply and demand dynamics will determine the next movement.”

“Investors can anticipate a technical rebound, but caution remains essential. Opportunities for short-term gains might arise in stocks showing strong support levels or recovering from key technical zones. However, profit-taking should be considered for stocks approaching resistance levels.”

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also posted a decline on Friday, falling by 2.03 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 225.66 points.

Trading activity on the northern bourse saw over 55 million shares exchanged, with a total value of approximately VNĐ856 billion.

Meanwhile, foreign investors extended their net-selling streak, offloading VNĐ733 billion worth of shares on the HoSE.

While the market remains under pressure, analysts note that the support around the 1,260-point mark could set the stage for short-term technical rebounds if buying momentum returns in upcoming sessions. — VNS