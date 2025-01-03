Bank charters flights to Thailand to support Vietnamese football team

HÀ NỘI — Saigon-Hanoi Bank (SHB) has announced that it will charter multiple flights to Thailand, bringing fans and families of the players to cheer on the Golden Star Warriors in the highly anticipated second leg of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 on Sunday.

SHB is fully covering the travel expenses -- including airfare, accommodation, transportation and stadium tickets -- for the players' families and loyal bank customers, ensuring they are present at the Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand to support the team in this crucial final. The bank’s initiative is designed to bolster the morale of the Vietnamese squad and highlight the unbreakable bond between the team and its passionate fan base.

In addition, the bank is also extending this opportunity to new bank customers who deposit a minimum of VNĐ200 million in non-term deposits or VNĐ2 billion in savings deposits with terms ranging from one to three months before noon on January 4. This invitation demonstrates SHB’s commitment to celebrating Việt Nam’s footballing spirit and national pride.

The presence of domestic fans in the stands will provide the Golden Star Warriors with the encouragement and strength they need to take on their Thai counterparts with confidence and determination, all in the pursuit of victory.

A representative from SHB said: “We want to bring more Vietnamese fans to the stadium to cheer on the team, reaffirming the unwavering love and pride that our people have for football. Their presence will be a great source of motivation, helping the team stay focused and strive for the championship, even in an away game against a formidable opponent.”

This gesture is not just about supporting the Vietnamese team in the ASEAN Cup - it is also a reflection of SHB’s ongoing commitment to promoting the spirit of sports and contributing to social initiatives. The bank has long been a significant player in the Vietnamese sports landscape, previously pledging VNĐ2 billion in rewards for the national team’s potential victory in the 2024 ASEAN Cup. SHB also played a crucial role in securing the broadcast rights for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, partnering with National Assembly Television to air the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

At the heart of SHB’s dedication to Vietnamese football is Chairman Đỗ Quang Hiển, a man who is not only a passionate supporter of the sport but also an active investor in its sustainable growth.

Hiển has long believed in nurturing the future of Vietnamese football, investing in local football clubs and the development of young, talented players who have gone on to make history.

His vision has already borne fruit. Under his leadership, players such as Quang Hải, Hùng Dũng, Đoàn Văn Hậu, Thành Chung and Duy Mạnh became pivotal figures in Việt Nam’s past triumphs, including the 2018 AFF Cup championship, the semi-finals of the 2018 Asian Games, the quarter-finals of the 2019 Asian Cup and the third round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. These players were also integral to Việt Nam’s two consecutive SEA Games gold medals. As a result of Hiển’s commitment, the country’s football scene has evolved from regional success to international competitiveness.

Today, new stars such as Hải Long, Tuấn Hải, Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh and Văn Tùng are stepping into the limelight, ensuring continuity and progress for the national team. SHB’s investment in this next generation of players is a testament to its long-term vision for Vietnamese football. The current squad, with five key players from SHB-backed clubs, reflects this ongoing commitment. In the ASEAN Cup 2024 campaign, no other club has contributed as many players to the national team as SHB’s club, underscoring the bank’s critical role in shaping the future of Vietnamese football.

Chairman Hiển’s unwavering support for Vietnamese football has been a constant throughout the team’s successes. His contributions have laid the foundation for Việt Nam’s rising reputation on the continental stage, with an eye on even greater achievements. As SHB continues to stand behind the national team and its players, the bank’s commitment to the sport and to the pride of the Vietnamese people remains steadfast, promising a bright future for the Golden Star Warriors.

SHB’s involvement in the ASEAN Cup 2024 is more than just a sponsorship; it is a symbol of the deep connection between the team and its fans, a reminder of the power of sport to unite and inspire. With SHB’s support, the Vietnamese national football team can march forward with even more strength, determination and pride as they aim for the championship in Thailand. — VNS