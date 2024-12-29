SHB to award VNĐ2 billion to Việt Nam men's football team for triumph in 2024 ASEAN Cup

HÀ NỘI In a powerful show of support and encouragement, SHB has pledged VNĐ2 billion (US$78,585) to the Việt Nam men's football team if they win the 2024 ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup.

This generous reward is a testament to SHB's dedication to celebrating the team's success and reflects the bank's ongoing commitment to promoting the spirit of football while contributing to the community.

With the aim of motivating the players and coaching staff to aim for even greater heights, SHB’s decision underscores its enduring partnership with Vietnamese football. This contribution reaffirms SHB’s mission to spread the love of football across the nation while supporting various social activities and initiatives.

As the 2024 ASEAN Cup continues, the Việt Nam national football team stands strong after securing a 2-0 victory over Singapore in the first leg of the semi-final. The team is now preparing to face their opponents in the second leg, which will take place on December 29 at Việt Trì Stadium in the northern province of Phú Thọ. The squad is determined to clinch a spot in the final and bring the coveted championship trophy home to Việ Nam.

Throughout the tournament, the Việt Nam Men's Football Team and coaching staff have shown immense dedication, displaying exceptional skill and unwavering determination in their quest to honor the nation. The entire country, along with millions of football fans, are filled with pride as they cheer for the team’s remarkable journey, which has sparked a renewed passion for football, unity, and national pride.

From the beginning of its journey at the ASEAN Cup 2024, SHB Bank has stood by the Việt Nam Football Team, pouring in its enthusiasm and support. This partnership goes beyond mere sponsorship; it reflects a deep-seated passion for football that is embedded in the very fabric of SHB. Under the leadership of Đỗ Quang Hiển, the Chairman of SHB, the bank has consistently worked to elevate Vietnamese football to new heights. His vision includes not only sponsoring tournaments but also fostering young talent to ensure a bright future for the sport in Việt Nam.

SHB is proud to be a driving force behind the growth of football in Việt Nam, transforming the sport into a significant cultural pillar for the bank. The love for football runs through the veins of every SHB employee, creating a positive ripple effect that spreads from the workplace into the wider community, inspiring others to embrace the spirit of the game and its power to unite and uplift society. VNS