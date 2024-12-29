The power of local products in numbers

Việt Nam's One Commune One Product (OCOP) items have carved out a strong reputation both domestically and internationally. Leveraging opportunities provided by Free Trade Agreements, many businesses have brought their unique and high-quality products to the global market.
On December 26, Tân Vũ Port, one of the key cargo handling units under Hai Phong Port Joint Stock Company, celebrated its one-millionth TEU in 2024 — marking the fourth consecutive year it has achieved this milestone.
Việt Nam’s garment and textiles export is projected to hit nearly US$44 billion this year, positioning the country as the world’s second biggest exporter, only behind India, said General Director of the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) Cao Hữu Hiếu.
With proactive measures to support domestic production and expand export markets, Việt Nam's trade activities have shown strong recovery, becoming a bright spot in the economy. Explore Vietnam’s remarkable export growth, trade surplus achievements and key markets in this data-driven visual journey.