Economy

Tân Vũ Port handles one million TEUs for the fourth consecutive year

December 27, 2024 - 16:06
On December 26, Tân Vũ Port, one of the key cargo handling units under Hai Phong Port Joint Stock Company, celebrated its one-millionth TEU in 2024 — marking the fourth consecutive year it has achieved this milestone.

 

Tân Vũ Port, Hải Phòng City. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Tân Vũ Port, a key cargo handling unit under Hải Phòng Port Joint Stock Company, celebrated handling its one-millionth TEU in 2024 on December 26. This achievement marks the fourth consecutive year the port has reached this significant milestone.

Nguyễn Tường Anh, General Director of Hải Phòng Port Joint Stock Company, stated that the port is continuing to invest in critical infrastructure projects for 2025 to meet customer expectations and maintain growth momentum.

Key investment projects include deepening the channel to -8.5 metres and expanding the turning basin to 300 metres, enabling the port to accommodate larger vessels. Additionally, two modern STS cranes will be installed at both Tân Vũ Port and Đình Vũ Port.

In 2025, Hải Phòng Port aims to maintain its trajectory and achieve five consecutive years of handling over one million TEUs at Tân Vũ Port.

According to Nguyễn Tường Anh, 2024 has been a year of significant achievements for Hải Phòng Port in terms of business performance. The total cargo throughput at the port reached a stable growth rate, with approximately 40 million tonnes of goods handled, including nearly two million TEUs of container cargo. The company has also achieved a revenue of VNĐ2.9 trillion (US$113.9 million).

Hải Phòng Port has retained its position as the largest seaport in northern Việt Nam. In particular, Tân Vũ Port remains a leading container port in the Hải Phòng region, symbolising modernisation and international integration.

In addition to operational and business successes, 2024 also marked a major milestone with the establishment of two strategic joint ventures, set to become operational in Q1 2025. Specifically, Hải Phòng Port has partnered with SITC, a leading Asian shipping company, and TIL, part of MSC Group, the world’s largest container shipping company.

These joint ventures are expected to enhance operational efficiency, attract larger volumes of cargo and further integrate Hải Phòng Port into global supply chains. — VNS

