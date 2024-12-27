Politics & Law
Home Economy

Export tax to increase for 13 construction materials

December 27, 2024 - 12:29
The rate was specified in Chapter 68 of the Government’s Decree 26, issued on May 1, 2023.
Granite slabs are among the 13 affected items. — Photo baodautu.vn

HÀ NỘI — A five per cent increase in export tax will be applied to 13 types of construction materials starting January 1, 2025, according to an export tax schedule by the Government.

The schedule was issued with the Government’s Decree 26 on May 1, 2023.

Specifically, the export tax rate for 13 items under Chapter 68 of the schedule will rise from 15 to 20 per cent at the start of 2025.

The 13 affected items are:

Paving stones, cobblestones and road slabs made from natural stone (excluding slate) with the Harmonisation System (HS) code 6801.00.00.

Paving stones, stone blocks and similar products, HS code 6802.10.00.

Marble, travertine and white alabaster, HS code 6802.21.00.

Granite, HS code 6802.23.00.

Other limestone, HS code 6802.29.10.

Other materials, HS code 6802.29.90 (subgroup 6802.2).

Stones for building monuments or other building stones and products made from them, cut or sawed, with smooth or flat surfaces, HS code 6802.91.10.

Travertine and other types of alabaster, HS code 6802.91.90.

Other types of limestone, HS code 6802.92.00.

Polished granite slabs, HS code 6802.93.10.

Other granite, HS code 6802.93.90.

Other stones, HS code 6802.99.00.

Processed slate and products made from slate or composite slate (from slate powder bonded into blocks), HS code 6803.00.00. — VNS

