Việt Nam’s 2024 export performance overview

With proactive measures to support domestic production and expand export markets, Việt Nam's trade activities have shown strong recovery, becoming a bright spot in the economy. Explore Vietnam’s remarkable export growth, trade surplus achievements and key markets in this data-driven visual journey.
The exploitation of new insurance premium revenue in Việt Nam has decreased sharply over the past few years, which has caused the parent companies to not prioritise investing in their Vietnamese insurance subsidiaries as in the past.
Many real estate developers continue to face difficulties in meeting their profit targets this year, with data showing a significant drop of 20 per cent in revenue and 43 per cent in profit, primarily due to a sharp decline in sales in 2023.
Bình Dương Province attracted more than US$2 billion in foreign direct investment in 2024, exceeding the set target, continuing to affirm its position as one of the leading localities in the country in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI).
The National Assembly Standing Committee has issued a resolution on Việt Nam’s environmental protection tax rates for petrol, oil, and lubricants in 2025, keeping in effect a tax cut introduced to support the post-COVID-19 economic recovery.