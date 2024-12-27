Politics & Law
Việt Nam’s 2024 export performance overview

December 27, 2024 - 10:51
With proactive measures to support domestic production and expand export markets, Việt Nam's trade activities have shown strong recovery, becoming a bright spot in the economy. Explore Vietnam’s remarkable export growth, trade surplus achievements and key markets in this data-driven visual journey.

Economy

Insurance companies have moderate capital increases

The exploitation of new insurance premium revenue in Việt Nam has decreased sharply over the past few years, which has caused the parent companies to not prioritise investing in their Vietnamese insurance subsidiaries as in the past.
Economy

NA approves fuel environmental tax cut for another year

The National Assembly Standing Committee has issued a resolution on Việt Nam’s environmental protection tax rates for petrol, oil, and lubricants in 2025, keeping in effect a tax cut introduced to support the post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

