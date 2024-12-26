Petrol prices down in latest adjustment

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance have adjusted down the retail sale prices of petrol products from 3pm on December 26.

Accordingly, the ceiling price of E5RON92 bio-fuel is reduced by VNĐ427 to VNĐ19,817 (US$0.78) per litre, while that of RON95-III is reduced VNĐ457 to VNĐ20,547 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel 0.05S is capped at VNĐ18,630 per litre, down VNĐ103, and that of kerosene at VNĐ18,708 per litre, down VNĐ260. Mazut oil 180CST 3.5S is sold at not more than VNĐ15,970 VND per kg, up VNĐ67.

The two ministries decided not to use the petrol price stabilisation fund in this adjustment. — VNS