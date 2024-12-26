Politics & Law
Home Economy

Petrol prices down in latest adjustment

December 26, 2024 - 17:47
The Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance have adjusted down the retail sale prices of petrol products from 3pm on December 26.
A customer buys gasoline at a petrol station in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance have adjusted down the retail sale prices of petrol products from 3pm on December 26.

Accordingly, the ceiling price of E5RON92 bio-fuel is reduced by VNĐ427 to VNĐ19,817 (US$0.78) per litre, while that of RON95-III is reduced VNĐ457 to VNĐ20,547 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel 0.05S is capped at VNĐ18,630 per litre, down VNĐ103, and that of kerosene at VNĐ18,708 per litre, down VNĐ260. Mazut oil 180CST 3.5S is sold at not more than VNĐ15,970 VND per kg, up VNĐ67.

The two ministries decided not to use the petrol price stabilisation fund in this adjustment. — VNS

Economy

NA approves fuel environmental tax cut for another year

The National Assembly Standing Committee has issued a resolution on Việt Nam’s environmental protection tax rates for petrol, oil, and lubricants in 2025, keeping in effect a tax cut introduced to support the post-COVID-19 economic recovery.
Economy

Market cautious as liquidity drops significantly

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index closed at 1,272.87 points, down 1.17 points or 0.09 per cent. Market breadth remained negative, with 171 declining stocks, 149 advancing and 49 unchanged. Liquidity saw a sharp decline to approximately VNĐ13.7 trillion (US$537.48 million), marking a 27.1 per cent decrease compared to the previous session.
Economy

Coffee time

Việt Nam is setting new standards in the global coffee trade through sustainability, innovation and a rich cultural heritage.

