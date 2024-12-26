Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Coffee time

December 26, 2024 - 11:48
Việt Nam is setting new standards in the global coffee trade through sustainability, innovation and a rich cultural heritage.

see also

More on this story

Economy

Enterprises urged to be well-prepared for carbon market

It is critical to improve the awareness of enterprises about carbon market together with the provision of supports to encourage their market participation, experts said at the conference on carbon market: opportunities and challenges held by Công Thương (Industry and Trade) newspaper on Wednesday in Hà Nội.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom