Market cautious as liquidity drops significantly

HÀ NỘI — The stock market experienced slight losses on Thursday, following a strong rally in the previous session. Liquidity dropped sharply, while foreign investors returned to net selling, reversing their brief buying trend.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index closed at 1,272.87 points, down 1.17 points or 0.09 per cent. Market breadth remained negative, with 171 declining stocks, 149 advancing and 49 remaining unchanged. Liquidity saw a sharp decline to approximately VNĐ13.7 trillion (US$537.48 million), marking a 27.1 per cent decrease compared to the previous session.

Meanwhile, the VN30-Index, which represents the 30 largest-cap stocks on the HoSE, inched up slightly by 0.2 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 1,342.68 points. Within the VN30 basket, 14 stocks fell, 12 advanced and four remained unchanged.

The market's overall decline was largely driven by technology and banking blue-chip stocks. The Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB) recorded the sharpest drop, slipping by 0.32 per cent and wiping out over 0.4 points from the VN-Index. Other significant laggards included the FPT Corporation (FPT), which fell 0.66 per cent and the Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG), down 1.13 per cent.

However, gains in select large-cap stocks helped cushion broader losses. The Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBB) climbed by 1.84 per cent, contributing nearly 0.6 points to the VN-Index. Similarly, the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID) rose 0.91 per cent, while Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VIB) advanced by 2.86 per cent and the Sài Gòn Thương Tín Commercial Joint Stock Bank (STB) gained 2.34 per cent.

Analysts from Việt Dragon Securities said: “Liquidity dropped compared to the previous session, reflecting cautious sentiment among large-cap stocks and limited cash flow into the market. It’s expected that the market will remain in a state of consolidation, testing support zones between 1,265–1,270 points. Should supportive cash flow emerge, the market may extend gains towards the 1,280–1,300 point resistance area.”

They added: “Investors are advised to closely monitor supply and demand dynamics to assess market conditions. Short-term opportunities may arise in stocks showing positive signals near support zones. However, investors should also consider locking in short-term gains for stocks that have risen sharply towards resistance levels.”

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index inched up 0.04 per cent, closing at 229.9 points. Trading value on the northern exchange reached over VNĐ1.1 trillion, with a total trading volume exceeding 71 million shares.

Foreign investors resumed their net selling activity, offloading over VNĐ364 billion worth of shares on the HoSE and over VNĐ10 billion on the HNX.

The cautious sentiment, combined with decreased liquidity and foreign investor outflows, suggests that the market may remain volatile in the near term, with a focus on key technical support and resistance levels. — VNS