Market mixed as foreign bloc restarts net buying

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s stock market experienced a mixed session on Tuesday, with the VN-Index edging lower towards the 1,260-point threshold, while foreign investors returned to net buying on both the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) and the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX).

On the HoSE, the VN-Index closed at 1,260.36 points, down 2.4 points or 0.19 per cent. Market breadth remained negative, with 184 stocks declining, 143 advancing and 44 unchanged. Liquidity surged to VNĐ15.9 trillion (approximately US$624.35 million), marking a 29.2 per cent increase compared to the previous session.

Meanwhile, the VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation on the HoSE, inched up slightly by 0.25 points or 0.02 per cent, settling at 1,323.27 points. Among the VN30 stocks, 13 stocks fell, nine advanced and eight remained unchanged.

The overall market decline was primarily driven by blue-chip technology and banking stocks. The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID) saw the sharpest decline, slipping by 1.3 per cent and shaving nearly 0.7 points off the VN-Index.

Other significant laggards included Hòa Phát Group Joint Stock Company (HPG), which fell by 1.11 per cent and the Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB), down 0.32 per cent.

However, gains in select large-cap stocks helped cushion the market's losses. The FPT Corporation (FPT) climbed by 0.4 per cent, contributing over 0.2 points to the VN-Index. Đức Giang Chemicals Group JSC (DGC) rose by 1.72 per cent, while Gelex Electricity Joint Stock Company (GEE) surged by 6.79 per cent and Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TCB) advanced by 0.42 per cent.

Analysts from Việt Dragon Securities noted that the market experienced a correction but managed to find support and maintain balance around the 1,260-point level. Liquidity increased compared to the previous session, indicating a rise in supply pressure.

“The market is expected to remain in a sideways trading range in the short term until clearer supply and demand signals emerge. If selling pressure continues to outweigh buying activity during this phase, the market may face renewed downward pressure,” the analysts said.

“Investors are advised to carefully monitor market movements and supply-demand dynamics. Short-term opportunities may still exist in stocks showing improving momentum from support zones. However, prudent portfolio management is essential to avoid overexposure and investors should consider locking in profits during recovery phases.”

On the HNX, the HNX-Index slipped slightly by 0.07 per cent to 228.36 points. Trading value on the northern bourse reached over VNĐ1.1 trillion, with trading volume exceeding 59 million shares.

Notably, foreign investors returned to net buying activity, purchasing VNĐ45 billion worth of shares on the HoSE and over VNĐ31 billion on the HNX. This shift in foreign investment sentiment provided a stabilising factor amid ongoing market uncertainty. — VNS