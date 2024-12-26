Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

NA approves fuel environmental tax cut for another year

December 26, 2024 - 16:54
The National Assembly Standing Committee has issued a resolution on Việt Nam’s environmental protection tax rates for petrol, oil, and lubricants in 2025, keeping in effect a tax cut introduced to support the post-COVID-19 economic recovery.
A worker at a fuel station in Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly Standing Committee has issued a resolution on Việt Nam’s environmental protection tax rates for petrol, oil, and lubricants in 2025, keeping in effect a tax cut introduced to support the economy post pandemic.

The tax cut, which was set to expire on January 1, 2025, is to continue for another year until December 31.

Previously, environmental tax rates in Việt Nam were set at VNĐ4,000 per litre for petrol (excluding ethanol), VNĐ3,000 per litre for jet fuel, VNĐ2,000 per litre for diesel, VNĐ1,000 per litre for kerosene, VNĐ2,000 per litre for mazut oil, VNĐ2,000 per litre for lubricating oil and VNĐ2,000 per kilogramme for lubricating grease.

During a recent meeting with the committee, Minister of Finance Nguyễn Văn Thắng warned that removing the tax cut could negatively affect the economy. Higher environmental taxes on petrol, oil, and lubricants may increase retail prices, exerting upward inflation pressure and potentially hindering economic growth targets.

The Government, therefore, proposed that the tax be reduced for another year at VNĐ2,000 per litre for petrol (excluding ethanol), VNĐ600 per litre for kerosene, VNĐ1,000 per litre for jet fuel, diesel, mazut oil, and lubricating oil and grease to help control inflation, ensure macro-economic stability, and ease difficulties for businesses and the public.

Chairman of the NA’s Finance and Budget Committee Lê Quang Mạnh said the vast majority of the committee members supported the tax cut for another year. The NA, however, advised the Government to take additional measures to ensure that the proposed tax reductions do not affect the Government’s budget revenue and expenditure estimates for 2025, previously approved by the NA.

Chairman of the NA’s Law Committee Hoàng Thanh Tùng said that the Government should conduct studies and review current policies and assess their impacts to determine whether the reduced tax rates can continue in 2026. Removing the tax cut should be done carefully and gradually, giving businesses and the public time to adjust.

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn proposed that the Government consider a gradual tax increase schedule to eventually apply the rates specified in Resolution 579/2018/UBTVQH14. He stressed the need for the tax rates to align with the principles of environmental protection taxes, reflect global crude oil price trends and fulfil Việt Nam’s international commitments to environmental protection and fighting climate change.

NA Deputy Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Thanh said additional efforts are needed to improve the Government‘s policy forecasting and implementation. During the meeting, participating members of the Standing Committee unanimously approved the tax cut. — VNS

Related Stories

Economy

VN slash environmental tax on petrol, ramp up imports

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ and the NA's Standing Committee have approved a proposal put forward by the Ministry of Finance to slash environmental tax on petrol products, starting from April 1 until the end of the year. 
Economy

Environmental tax policy may be adjusted

The Tax Policy Department and the General Department of Taxation has been assigned to prepare, research, and develop a plan to adjust tax policies for environmental protection for petroleum products and promptly report to the Prime Minister before February 28.

see also

More on this story

Economy

Market cautious as liquidity drops significantly

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index closed at 1,272.87 points, down 1.17 points or 0.09 per cent. Market breadth remained negative, with 171 declining stocks, 149 advancing and 49 unchanged. Liquidity saw a sharp decline to approximately VNĐ13.7 trillion (US$537.48 million), marking a 27.1 per cent decrease compared to the previous session.
Economy

Coffee time

Việt Nam is setting new standards in the global coffee trade through sustainability, innovation and a rich cultural heritage.
Economy

Enterprises urged to be well-prepared for carbon market

It is critical to improve the awareness of enterprises about carbon market together with the provision of supports to encourage their market participation, experts said at the conference on carbon market: opportunities and challenges held by Công Thương (Industry and Trade) newspaper on Wednesday in Hà Nội.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom