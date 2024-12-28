Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Việt Nam's GDP predicted to surpass Singapore's in 2029

December 28, 2024 - 11:32
Việt Nam is making significant strides in economic growth, with projections indicating it could surpass Singapore's GDP by 2029. 
Bike production at Thống Nhất Company Limited. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s GDP is forecast to hit US$450 billion in 2024, placing it 34th globally, according to the UK-based Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR).

With an average annual growth rate of 5.8 per cent over the next five years, Việt Nam's GDP is expected to surpass Singapore's, reaching $676 billion by 2029.

By 2039, Việt Nam’s GDP could rise to $1.41 trillion, ranking 25th worldwide and becoming Southeast Asia’s third-largest economy, following Indonesia and the Philippines. This significant milestone underscores Việt Nam’s resilience amid global challenges.

CEBR projects Việt Nam will maintain strong growth compared to regional peers such as Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. While global GDP is expected to double from $110 trillion in 2024 to $221 trillion by 2039, Việt Nam is anticipated to outpace many of its ASEAN neighbours in economic expansion.

In terms of GDP per capita, Việt Nam is set to cross the upper-middle-income threshold in 2024 with a projected per capita GDP of $4,469. By 2025, this figure is expected to rise to $4,783, officially classifying Việt Nam as an upper-middle-income country.

Although Việt Nam’s per capita GDP lags behind Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, it is forecasted to climb to fourth place among ASEAN-6 nations by 2026, overtaking Indonesia and the Philippines, with a per capita GDP of $6,140, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

To maintain its upward trajectory, Việt Nam must focus on improving labour productivity, investing in education, and advancing technology. These efforts are essential to narrowing the income gap with neighbouring countries and solidifying its position as a regional economic leader. VNS

GDP economic growth GDP socio-economic plans

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam becomes second biggest garment exporter globally

Việt Nam’s garment and textiles export is projected to hit nearly US$44 billion this year, positioning the country as the world’s second biggest exporter, only behind India, said General Director of the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) Cao Hữu Hiếu.
Economy

Việt Nam’s 2024 export performance overview

With proactive measures to support domestic production and expand export markets, Việt Nam's trade activities have shown strong recovery, becoming a bright spot in the economy. Explore Vietnam’s remarkable export growth, trade surplus achievements and key markets in this data-driven visual journey.
Economy

Insurance companies have moderate capital increases

The exploitation of new insurance premium revenue in Việt Nam has decreased sharply over the past few years, which has caused the parent companies to not prioritise investing in their Vietnamese insurance subsidiaries as in the past.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom