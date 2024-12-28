Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Cargill builds three new schools under charity programme in 2024

December 28, 2024 - 10:37
Cargill has successfully completed and handed over three schools in 2024 under its flagship Cargill Cares school building programme in Việt Nam, enhancing educational access in the country’s northern mountainous and Central Highlands areas.

 

Cargill Cares’s 117th school project team with teachers and local authorities at the school hand-over ceremony in Phú Yên Province. — Photo courtesy of Cargill

HCM CITY — Cargill has successfully completed and handed over three schools in 2024 under its flagship Cargill Cares school building programme in Việt Nam, enhancing educational access in the country’s northern mountainous and Central Highlands areas.

The programme has now delivered 117 schools nationwide, collectively serving more than 18,000 students annually. This progress reflects the company’s steady strides toward its ambitious goal of building 150 schools by 2030.

“Every new school built represents a step closer to our shared vision of empowering children with education and opportunities. By working together with local communities and governments, we’re building not just schools, but a brighter future for generations to come,” said Nguyễn Bá Luân, Country President of Cargill in Vietnam.

Tân Lập Primary School (school No. 117) in Tân Lập Commune, Sông Hinh District, Phú Yên Province was opened on December 20. The school site features five classrooms and restrooms, serving over 130 students, with an investment of VNĐ2.3 billion (US$90,384).

Nậm Cuối Kindergarten (school No. 116) in Sìn Hồ District, Lai Châu Province and Xốp Primary School (school No. 115) in Đắk Glei District, Kon Tum Province, opened in November and September, respectively.

Meanwhile, Tả Củ Tỷ Kindergarten (school No. 118), located in Tả Củ Tỷ Commune, Bắc Hà District, Lào Cai Province, is scheduled for inauguration in the first few weeks of 2025. This school, designed to accommodate 60 students, will include two classrooms, one teacher accommodation room, a kitchen, and restrooms.

“As we approach Cargill’s 30th anniversary in Việt Nam in 2025, this milestone reflects our deep commitment to the communities we serve. Every school built is more than a structure – it’s an investment in the future of Việt Nam. Together with our partners, we remain steadfast in empowering students, fostering opportunities, and advancing sustainable development across the nation,” Luân added. — VNS

 

 

 

 

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam becomes second biggest garment exporter globally

Việt Nam’s garment and textiles export is projected to hit nearly US$44 billion this year, positioning the country as the world’s second biggest exporter, only behind India, said General Director of the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) Cao Hữu Hiếu.
Economy

Việt Nam’s 2024 export performance overview

With proactive measures to support domestic production and expand export markets, Việt Nam's trade activities have shown strong recovery, becoming a bright spot in the economy. Explore Vietnam’s remarkable export growth, trade surplus achievements and key markets in this data-driven visual journey.
Economy

Insurance companies have moderate capital increases

The exploitation of new insurance premium revenue in Việt Nam has decreased sharply over the past few years, which has caused the parent companies to not prioritise investing in their Vietnamese insurance subsidiaries as in the past.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom