Cargill builds three new schools under charity programme in 2024

HCM CITY — Cargill has successfully completed and handed over three schools in 2024 under its flagship Cargill Cares school building programme in Việt Nam, enhancing educational access in the country’s northern mountainous and Central Highlands areas.

The programme has now delivered 117 schools nationwide, collectively serving more than 18,000 students annually. This progress reflects the company’s steady strides toward its ambitious goal of building 150 schools by 2030.

“Every new school built represents a step closer to our shared vision of empowering children with education and opportunities. By working together with local communities and governments, we’re building not just schools, but a brighter future for generations to come,” said Nguyễn Bá Luân, Country President of Cargill in Vietnam.

Tân Lập Primary School (school No. 117) in Tân Lập Commune, Sông Hinh District, Phú Yên Province was opened on December 20. The school site features five classrooms and restrooms, serving over 130 students, with an investment of VNĐ2.3 billion (US$90,384).

Nậm Cuối Kindergarten (school No. 116) in Sìn Hồ District, Lai Châu Province and Xốp Primary School (school No. 115) in Đắk Glei District, Kon Tum Province, opened in November and September, respectively.

Meanwhile, Tả Củ Tỷ Kindergarten (school No. 118), located in Tả Củ Tỷ Commune, Bắc Hà District, Lào Cai Province, is scheduled for inauguration in the first few weeks of 2025. This school, designed to accommodate 60 students, will include two classrooms, one teacher accommodation room, a kitchen, and restrooms.

“As we approach Cargill’s 30th anniversary in Việt Nam in 2025, this milestone reflects our deep commitment to the communities we serve. Every school built is more than a structure – it’s an investment in the future of Việt Nam. Together with our partners, we remain steadfast in empowering students, fostering opportunities, and advancing sustainable development across the nation,” Luân added. — VNS