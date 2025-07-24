VNA's southern branch collabs with Nam Cần Thơ University

HCM CITY — The southern branch of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has signed a partnership agreement with the Nam Cần Thơ University to foster co-operations in training, event organisation and publication.

In the signing ceremony on Wednesday in Cần Thơ City, Dr. Nguyễn Văn Quang, Party Secretary and principal of the university, said that this agreement is an important step for the university, as it strives towards developing its quality of education and facilities, and attracting international students.

"The two sides will not only cooperate in providing educational information but also promote the building of a comprehensive learning, research and development environment for all those who are seeking knowledge."

Heads of different faculties of the university hoped that VNA would support them in reaching out globally, such as promotion activities towards international students and co-operation with overseas institutes and universities.

Nguyễn Quốc Tuấn, director of VNA's southern branch, said that this agreement will bring great values to university students and the community.

VNA has a wide range of publication products, covering both print and online media, and they are published under 10 languages.

The agency also works with over 40 news agencies and major international press organisations.

All of these are solid foundations to ensure that the media support for Nam Cần Thơ University will be greatly effective, Tuấn said.

The agency's information centre can also provide media training sessions on news writing, news video production, multimedia communication and media crisis management, among others, which are suitable for the university as it is developing a Multimedia Communication faculty, he said.

In addition, VNA owns two printing companies, which can offer printing services for diploma blanks, yearbooks, monthly magazines, scientific magazines, student handbooks, catalogs and flyers. - VNS