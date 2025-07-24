Made with love: group provides free food for patients and communities in need

By Lê Hương

It’s 5am on a summer day. The streets are still cloaked in darkness, but inside a modest house on Lạc Nghiệp Street in Hai Bà Trưng District, one of Hà Nội’s most densely populated areas, large pots of porridge are already simmering.

Dozens of volunteers from the charity group Autumn and Friends are moving swiftly, packing hot porridge into large containers destined for 11 hospitals. On this particular day, they are preparing nearly 3,000 portions to distribute to patients in need.

By the time their cars arrive at the hospital, a long line of patients and caregivers has already formed at the distribution sites, eagerly awaiting the hot, fragrant porridge.

“I’ve received porridge from the group several times,” said Nguyễn Thị Hồng from Phú Thọ Province, her voice trembling with emotion as she stood in front of Bạch Mai Hospital.

“I’m so grateful to the group and all the kind people who support us poor patients from the countryside. The food is delicious, and they serve it with so much care.”

For Nguyễn Thị Lương, a patient from the outskirts of Hà Nội, the support was especially meaningful, as she has no family by her side during her hospital stay.

“Having kind-hearted people around helps us feel less alone and recover faster,” she said.

Echoing this sentiment, Nguyễn Minh Ngoãn from Thái Bình added: “Some patients are too ill to come and get the food themselves, so I ask for extra portions for them. They often say it tastes better than food from outside restaurants.”

This deep appreciation from patients has been a powerful source of motivation for the volunteers, who have continued their work over the past decade.

A warm meal both nourishes the body and lifts the spirit for those battling illness.

Four times a week, dedicated volunteers cook, pack and deliver porridge and sticky rice to a dozen hospitals across the capital.

“Seeing people suffer always moves me,” said Nguyễn Thị Nhung, a member of the group's administration, in an interview with Việt Nam News.

“I feel a deep compassion. Every time we serve porridge, the patients thank us and say how delicious it is. Their happiness and gratitude fuel our passion to keep going.”

The group began with just three members a decade ago. Today, it has grown to 230 volunteers of all ages and backgrounds.

“Whenever I come, I help with whatever is needed,” said Phùng Thị Hồng, 64, a volunteer who has been with the group for eight years. “Some days I hand out porridge, other days I help cook, prepare meat, make sticky rice, or give out cakes.”

The love and encouragement from patients have inspired the group to expand their outreach even further.

“When we arrive at hospitals, people recognise me and call out, ‘It’s the porridge lady!’ That always warms my heart,” Nhung said with a smile.

The meals they serve not only provide comfort and nourishment, but also help ease the financial burden many patients face.

And it goes beyond food. Autumn and Friends now supports 200 disadvantaged families in various provinces, and has also built 10 schools in remote mountainous areas of Hà Giang and Sơn La.

In addition to donations from members and supporters, the group raises funds by selling agricultural products and paintings crafted from Bodhi leaves.

“I feel happy and fulfilled,” Nhung said. “This work is like a healing remedy for me and my family. That’s why I’m committed to continuing it for as long as I can.”

Through their acts of kindness, Autumn and Friends has spread love and hope, one warm meal at a time — ensuring that no one is left behind. VNS