Legal proceedings launched against 19 suspects for smuggling tonnes of gold

December 30, 2024 - 12:13
The first case occurred in the southern provinces of Long An and An Giang and other localities. Investigators have prosecuted and taken preventive measures against 13 individuals involved.
Illustrative photo. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Public Security's Investigation Police Agency on December 27 prosecuted two cases and launched legal proceedings against 19 suspects for allegedly involving in smuggling tonnes of gold from Cambodia and China to Việt Nam.

The first case occurred in the southern provinces of Long An and An Giang and other localities. Investigators have prosecuted and taken preventive measures against 13 individuals involved.

The second case with six suspects occurred in the northern province of Lào Cai Province and other localities.

The Investigation Police Agency is further investigating and consolidating evidence regarding the offenses of the prosecuted individuals, clarifying the violations of related parties, and verifying and recovering assets for the State. VNS

Trial begins for gold smuggling case from Cambodia into Việt Nam

Seeing that the gold price in Việt Nam was higher than in Cambodia, the defendants established two smuggling rings to import gold bars from the neighbouring country to sell to domestic gold shop owners. Investigations revealed that both rings smuggled a total of more than six tonnes of gold bars.

