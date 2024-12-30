Legal proceedings launched against 19 suspects for smuggling tonnes of gold

HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Public Security's Investigation Police Agency on December 27 prosecuted two cases and launched legal proceedings against 19 suspects for allegedly involving in smuggling tonnes of gold from Cambodia and China to Việt Nam.

The first case occurred in the southern provinces of Long An and An Giang and other localities. Investigators have prosecuted and taken preventive measures against 13 individuals involved.

The second case with six suspects occurred in the northern province of Lào Cai Province and other localities.

The Investigation Police Agency is further investigating and consolidating evidence regarding the offenses of the prosecuted individuals, clarifying the violations of related parties, and verifying and recovering assets for the State. VNS