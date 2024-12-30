Bình Thuận steps up efforts to tackle IUU fishing

BÌNH THUẬN – The south-central province of Bình Thuận is ramping up its efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, according to the local Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

To prevent local vessels from violating foreign waters, the province has identified 173 high-risk fishing vessels and assigned over 100 officials to monitor their activities closely.

The provincial Vessel Monitoring Centre is now operational 24/7, tracking vessels and ensuring any violations are detected and addressed promptly. Notably, no Bình Thuận vessels have been caught fishing illegally in foreign waters since February 2023.

Currently, 1,053 vessels in Bình Thuận are operating without valid or up-to-date permits. The provincial authorities have instructed local governments to continue raising awareness among fishermen about the importance of obtaining licenses, while also assigning specific personnel to monitor these vessels and ensure compliance with regulations.

In addition, 2,010 vessels in the province have now been fitted with the vessel monitoring system (VMS), ensuring full coverage for active fishing fleets. Only six vessels yet to install VMS, including five built under Decree 67, are being carefully monitored with real-time position updates.

Bình Thuận has also set up five fisheries control offices at key ports (Phan Thiet, Phu Hai, La Gi, Phan Ri Caa, and Phu Quy), coordinating inspections with the Border Guard, Fisheries Surveillance, and local port authorities. In 2024 alone, over 3,200 vessel inspections were carried out, leading to the detection of 58 violations, which have been referred for penalties.

In the coming time, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development plans to continue strengthening monitoring and enforcement. Key measures include expanding the VMS coverage, closely monitoring vessels operating in high-risk areas, and working closely with maritime law enforcement agencies to prevent any illegal fishing activities near international waters.

The province is also undertaking a comprehensive review of fishing vessels to identify those lacking proper registration or inspection. These vessels will be barred from leaving port until their paperwork is in order, and any vessels deemed unfit or no longer in operation will be removed from the national fishing vessel database to maintain up-to-date records.

In line with the 2017 Fisheries Law, Bình Thuận is also focusing on restructuring its offshore fishing fleet, improving support for fishermen, and implementing national strategies to combat IUU fishing. Efforts are underway to reduce environmentally damaging practices and ensure sustainable fishing operations that align with international standards.

The provincial authorities are working closely with the entire political system to address gaps in management and enforcement. With these enhanced efforts, Bình Thuận aims to support the national goal of lifting the European Commission’s "Yellow Card" on Vietnam’s fisheries industry, paving the way for a more sustainable, responsible, and globally integrated fishing sector. VNS