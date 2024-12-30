Charity house brings warmth to the border region

NGHỆ AN – On weekends, those in need from the border communes of Nhôn Mai and Mai Sơn in Nghệ An Province gather at the Blue Star Charity House to choose essential clothing and supplies. Founded by the officers and soldiers of Nhôn Mai Border Guard Station, the charity house is more than a place of material aid—it is a beacon of connection and compassion.

It links charitable hearts with the desire to deliver meaningful gifts to impoverished people in the borderlands of the country.

Designed like a convenience store, the Blue Star Charity House is open free of charge from Friday to Sunday every week. Coming the house are Mông, Thái, and Khơ Mú ethnic people in Nhôn Mai and Mai Sơn communes.

They can choose essential items such as clothing, household goods and bottles of clean water for daily use, and also, notably, they also receive free medical check-ups and medication.

Vi Thị Thại from Nhôn Mai Commune, said: "Every weekend feels like a festival for the villagers.

“Everyone rushes to the house built by the border guards to pick out the necessary free items for their families. Particularly, the elderly are also given free medical check-ups and treatment. The villagers are all delighted and deeply grateful to the soldiers," she said.

Và Y Súa, a resident of Huồi Cọ Village in Nhôn Mai Commune, described the charity house as a vital and meaningful resource for the community. She noted that everyone is free to select the items they need most, which has greatly alleviated the burdens of poorer villagers. “The goods are of high quality and remarkably diverse,” she added.

The charity house has garnered widespread support from the community, local authorities, and especially those enduring severe hardships.

To maintain the house's operations, the officers and soldiers of Nhôn Mai Border Guard Station save on expenses, contribute days from their wages and mobilise support from philanthropists and businesses.

The station collaborates with local authorities and benefactors to organise the free medical check-ups and medication distribution.

Lieutenant Colonel Phan Thanh Hồng, head of Nhôn Mai Border Guard Station, explained that this is the eighth charity house established by the Nghệ An Border Guard in border areas.

“Many families here face immense challenges, living far from the district centre with limited access to basic shopping facilities. That’s why we decided to introduce the Blue Star Charity House model,” he said.

“This initiative provides the poor and those in particularly difficult circumstances with access to essential items, helping ease the burdens of life," said the lieutenant colonel.

"This is not only a responsibility but also a noble act of green-uniformed soldiers, further highlighting the admirable qualities of the 'Uncle Hồ Soldiers' in this new era."

Nhôn Mai and Mai Sơn are remote communes of Tương Dương District, located over 100km from Hòa Bình Town, with some villages tens of kilometres away from the centre, and transport remains challenging.

Nearly 50 per cent of households here live in poverty, primarily comprising the Mông, Thái, and Khơ Mú ethnic groups.

Therefore, during the bitterly cold days in the border regions, warm clothing or activities like health consultations and housing support for poor households are profoundly meaningful.

The radiant smiles when people find a favourite outfit brings warmth not only to the recipients, but also to the donors.

Chairwoman of the Mai Sơn Commune People's Committee, Vi Thị Hương, said: "In recent years, alongside ensuring border security, officers and soldiers of the Nhôn Mai Border Guard Station have actively supported the people in economic development. This has helped strengthen the bond between the military and the people.

“In addition to successfully building the Blue Star model, the station has also mobilised funding to build six houses for impoverished households,” said Hương.

“This has provided the poor with stable accommodation, enabling them to focus on economic development and lift themselves out of poverty," she said.

The sturdy houses, along with the charity on offer, have truly eased the harshness of the winter in the borderlands.

This is also a place that fosters closer bonds between the military and the people, uniting them in efforts to build a stronger border region. VNS