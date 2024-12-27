Politics & Law
Home Society

Thủ Đức City apartment fire kills 2, hospitalised 7

December 27, 2024 - 16:33
A fire broke out at a five-storey apartment building in Thủ Đức City’s Tăng Nhơn Phú B Ward at around 5am on December 27, killing two and injuring seven people.
A fire broke out at a five-storey apartment building in Thủ Đức City on December 27, killing two people. - VNA Photo

HCM CITY - A fire broke out at a five-storey apartment building in Thủ Đức City’s Tăng Nhơn Phú B Ward at around 5am on December 27, killing two and injuring seven people.

The apartment building was at Alley 63, Street No. 10, covering around 800m2.

According to the authority, the fire broke out at the building’s motorbike parking space on the ground floor.

The building’s residents and neighbours tried to put out the fire but were unable to. The fire spread very quickly and smoke covered the building.

Thủ Đức firefighters quickly arrived at the scene to put out the fire and rescue the victims.

A husband and wife died on the second floor, while the seven others who were injured were hospitalised.

A witness said that many people quickly escaped the building through the emergency escape.

Another person living inside the building said that there were around 20 motorbikes.

The apartment building has around 78 occupants.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. - VNS

