Motorcycle crash kills three men in Nha Trang

KHÁNH HOÀ — A serious crash on Thursday night on National Highway 1 in the coastal city of Nha Trang, Khánh Hoà Province, has resulted in three fatalities at the scene, provincial police have reported.

According to the initial investigation, a motorcycle with licence plate 79C1-422.36 driven by Nguyễn Anh Giàu, 32 years old, from Nha Trang's Vĩnh Lương Commune was carrying two passengers: Phạm Ngọc Chương, 44, from Văn Đăng 3 Hamlet and Dương Thanh Quốc, 35, from Võ Tánh 2 Hamlet of Vĩnh Lương Commune.

Police said that while travelling on National Highway 1, the motorcycle collided forcefully with the central divider. The strong impact caused the motorcycle and all three individuals to fall onto the road, resulting in their immediate deaths.

An on-site investigation revealed that the three victims were not wearing helmets at the time, according to police.

The motorcycle was heavily damaged and was found lying between the central divider and the roadway.

After receiving reports of the crash, local traffic police promptly arrived at the scene to manage the situation, ensure uninterrupted traffic flow on the highway, and investigate the cause of the accident. — VNS