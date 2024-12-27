Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Motorcycle crash kills three men in Nha Trang

December 27, 2024 - 12:34
The motorcycle, travelling on National Highway 1, collided forcefully with the central divider. The strong impact caused the motorcycle and all three individuals to fall onto the road, resulting in their immediate deaths.
Onlookers at the scene of the accident that killed three on National Highway 1 in Khánh Hoà Province. VNA/VNS Photo

KHÁNH HOÀ — A serious crash on Thursday night on National Highway 1 in the coastal city of Nha Trang, Khánh Hoà Province, has resulted in three fatalities at the scene, provincial police have reported.

According to the initial investigation, a motorcycle with licence plate 79C1-422.36 driven by Nguyễn Anh Giàu, 32 years old, from Nha Trang's Vĩnh Lương Commune was carrying two passengers: Phạm Ngọc Chương, 44, from Văn Đăng 3 Hamlet and Dương Thanh Quốc, 35, from Võ Tánh 2 Hamlet of Vĩnh Lương Commune.

Police said that while travelling on National Highway 1, the motorcycle collided forcefully with the central divider. The strong impact caused the motorcycle and all three individuals to fall onto the road, resulting in their immediate deaths.

An on-site investigation revealed that the three victims were not wearing helmets at the time, according to police.

The motorcycle was heavily damaged and was found lying between the central divider and the roadway.

After receiving reports of the crash, local traffic police promptly arrived at the scene to manage the situation, ensure uninterrupted traffic flow on the highway, and investigate the cause of the accident. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Society

HCM City's first metro line

It may have taken a while to get started, but commuters making the first trips on the new metro line in HCM City were clearly excited. Thousands of people have been trying out the Bến Thành - Suối Tiên Metro Line and say they are in awe of how fast and convenient it is.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom