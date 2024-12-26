Frequency of labour accidents decreases by 6-7 per cent on annual basis

HCM CITY — Labour accidents in 2024 have continued to decline, with the frequency brought under control at about 6-7 per cent annually, according to Deputy Director of the Department of Work Safety under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyễn Khánh Long.

In the first half of 2024, more than 3,200 labour accidents occurred nationwide, down 227 cases, or 7.09 per cent year-on-year, with over 3,000 people involved, a decrease of 197 people, or 6.04 per cent.

These figures include both the formal labour sector and areas where workers are employed without formal contracts.

Labour accidents happened due to employers in over 40 per cent of cases, while over 16 per cent were due to the actions of the workers themselves.

The localities with the highest number of labour accident fatalities in the reviewed period were HCM City, Hà Nội, Đồng Nai, Quảng Ninh, Hải Phòng and Thái Bình. The accidents often occurred in sectors such as construction, cement and mining.

Long said that workplace safety and hygiene have received heavy attention in the past year at various levels, sectors, agencies, and businesses. As a result, awareness among managers, employers, and workers has been significantly improved.

To proactively prevent and reduce workplace accidents, he recommended ministries, employers, and workers to actively educate their staff, and check safety and hygiene practices in the workplace.

He also emphasised the importance of increasing inspections and monitoring of businesses operating in high-risk sectors, such as construction, building materials production, and the management of machinery and equipment with strict safety requirements.

Special attention should be given to key construction projects, especially those near residential areas, heavily trafficked zones, and those involving lifting equipment, elevators, and other high-risk facilities.

For workers, it is essential to comply with all safety protocols in the workplace, adhere to the law and attend training to become well-versed in knowledge and skills regarding safety and hygiene measures at work.

Additionally, workers should use and properly maintain personal protective equipment provided to them, as well as safety and hygiene devices at the workplace while performing their tasks, he added. — VNA/VNS