HCM City metro increases operating hours, trains on Christmas Eve

HCM CITY – The HCM City metro line No 1 (Bến Thành - Suối Tiên) increased the number of services and operating hours on Christmas Eve.

According to the HCM City Urban Railway No 1 Company’s deputy director, Văn Thị Hữu Tâm, trains ran until 10:30pm, 30 minutes later than usual.

Trains completed 220 trips as against the usual 200, carrying over 90,000 passengers, after starting at 5am.

The number of passengers on other days has been around 39,000 so far.

During peak hours from 3:30pm to 8pm, there is a train every eight minutes in either direction.

The company said people eat and drink on trains, causing cleanliness issues and affecting the passenger experience.

Overcrowding occasionally causes departure delays in three day operating period.

In its first three days of operation the metro has carried nearly 279,000 passengers, far exceeding the initial plan of 105,000. – VNS