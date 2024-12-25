VNA honours best press photos capturing golden moments

HÀ NỘI - The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) held an awarding ceremony for the 7th press photo contest “Khoảnh Khắc Vàng” (Golden Moment) at its headquarters in Hà Nội on December 25.

Addressing the event, VNA General Director Vũ Việt Trang highlighted the press photos as a critical pillar of VNA - the national key press agency, saying that its photo archive holds immense value with images capturing historical moments of the nation, the fierceness of the war for national independence and the country's renewal process.

Launched in 2008 by VNA, the annual press photo contest aims to enrich the collection of valuable images, and honour the contributions of the press photo to the country's photography industry, she said.

Trang added that, through six editions, the award has gathered and spread the value of diverse photographic works by Vietnamese journalists and photographers both in and outside the country in terms of content, quality, and unique expression.

After nearly two months of launch, the award received 3,435 entries, including 2,930 single photos and 505 sets of photos by 431 photographers. Of those, 22 outstanding works were selected for the awards and exhibition at the awarding ceremony.

The first prizes for the single photo and the sets of photos went to the works “Âm nhạc gắn kết mọi người” (Music connects people) by Phạm Tuấn Anh (Hà Nội) and “Bộ đội đầm mình trong bùn tìm kiếm thi thể nạn nhân làng Nủ” (Soldiers wade in the mud searching for bodies of victims in Làng Nủ Village) by Phạm Ngọc Thanh (Hà Nội).

The organising board also presented four second, six third, and ten consolation prizes to photographers with outstanding works.

On this occasion, an exhibition featuring outstanding photo works from the contest opened at the VNA headquarters. VNS