Hà Nội Court opens second phase of 'repatriation flight' corruption trial

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People’s Court on Tuesday commenced proceedings in the second phase of the corruption case on 'repatriation flights' for Vietnamese citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 17 defendants facing trial.

The accused include Trần Tùng, former Deputy Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs in Thái Nguyên Province, who faces two charges of receiving bribes and abusing his position and power while performing duties.

He is accused of receiving over VNĐ4.4 billion (US$172,805) in bribes tied to three repatriation flights in late 2020 and early 2021.

Five defendants, including Trần Thị Quyên, Director of Sen Vàng Đất Việt Company; Lê Thị Phượng, former specialist with the Hải Dương Province People’s Committee; Nguyễn Văn Văn, former Deputy Director of Quảng Nam Province’s Department of Health;Lê Ngọc Tường, former Deputy Director of Quảng Nam Province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism; and Nguyễn Mạnh Trường, former specialist at the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, are accused of receiving bribes.

Ten others are proposed for prosecution for giving bribes, including Vũ Hồng Quang, former Deputy Head of the Air Transport Department; Trần Thanh Nhã from HCM City; Vũ Hoàng Dũng from Hà Nội; Nguyễn Mạnh Cương, Head of E-commerce at Vietjet Air; Đặng Nhật Đức, Director of Top Agent Japan Co., Ltd.; Bùi Đăng Khoa, Director of World Travel Co., Ltd.; Trương Thị Mỹ Dung, Director of Ánh Sao Thiên Travel Services; Phạm Quốc Thắng, Director of PNR Co., Ltd.; Trần Thị Ngân, Chairwoman of Anna Travel Trading and Services; and Trần Minh Phụng, Director of Gia Huy Travel Services and Construction.

Nguyễn Xuân Thông, a resident of Hà Nội and a former police officer, is charged with concealing criminal activity.

Nearly 20 lawyers were present at the hearing to represent the accused.

According to the indictment, Vũ Hồng Nam, former Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan (and a defendant in the case’s first phase), contacted Nguyễn Đình Việt, Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs in Thái Nguyên Province, to facilitate quarantine services for Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Japan.

The arrangements were passed to Trần Tùng, who reportedly demanded inflated fees through Lê Văn Nghĩa, Director of the Nhật Minh Company.

The indictment claims that Nhật Minh Company successfully organised three flights, repatriating 668 citizens and transferred kickbacks amounting to VNĐ4.4 billion to Tùng via intermediaries.

Following changes in flight operators in late 2021, Tùng allegedly abused his authority to approve seven additional flights through a different company, securing another VNĐ3.27 billion in personal gains.

In preparation for this trial, which is scheduled to last for eight days, the court has summoned 53 individuals who have relevant rights and obligations related to the trial. Notably, seven defendants from the first phase have been summoned to the court as witnesses and individuals with relevant rights and obligations who are currently serving sentences in prisons have also been called.

The scandal emerged in early 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic left thousands of Vietnamese citizens stranded abroad. The Vietnamese Government organised repatriation flights, commonly referred to as rescue flights, to bring citizens home.

However, as demand surged and logistical challenges grew, a working group led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated the repatriation process with multiple ministries involved.

Several officials and businesses, taking advantage of their roles, allegedly colluded to approve flights in exchange for bribes.

Some were accused of instructing others to cover up these criminal activities, obstructing the investigation.

In July 2023, at the first-instance trial of the 'repatriation flight' case, 54 defendants were convicted of bribery, bribery brokerage and fraud.

Four individuals, including former Consular Department Director Nguyễn Thị Hương Lan, received life sentences.

The appellate trial in December 2023 saw reductions in sentencing for some defendants, but life sentences were upheld for others due to the severity of their actions. — VNS