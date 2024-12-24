Key leadership selected in Lục Ngạn District and Chũ Town after administrative reorganisation

LỤC NGẠN — The Bắc Giang Provincial Party Committee has proposed key leadership appointments for Lục Ngạn District and Chũ Town, following the reorganisation of administrative units.

The proposal outlines the restructuring of the Lục Ngạn District Party Committee and the establishment of the Chũ Town Party Committee in alignment with the administrative unit reorganisation. Under the plan, the Lục Ngạn District Party Committee will initially comprise 43 members, which will be reduced to 30 following the reorganisation. The Standing Committee of the Lục Ngạn District Party Committee will also be streamlined from 13 to 10 members.

Lương Thế Tuấn, formerly the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Lục Nam District Party Committee, has been appointed Secretary of the newly reorganised Lục Ngạn District Party Committee. The two Deputy Secretaries are Cao Văn Hoàn, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Lục Ngạn District Party Committee and Chairman of the Lục Ngạn District People’s Council, and Đào Công Hùng, Acting Chairman of the Lục Ngạn District People’s Committee and former Deputy Chairman of the Bắc Giang City People’s Committee.

Following the reorganisation, the Lục Ngạn District Party Committee will oversee 35 grassroots party organisations, including 19 commune and township party committees, six institutional party committees, and ten grassroots party cells. The reorganised Lục Ngạn District Party Committee is set to commence operations on January 1, 2025.

The Chũ Town Party Committee will have 41 members, reduced to 22 after its establishment. Its Standing Committee will initially consist of 13 members, later reduced to 11. Vương Tuấn Nghĩa, formerly Secretary of the Lục Ngạn District Party Committee, has been appointed Secretary of the Chũ Town Party Committee. The two Deputy Secretaries are Phạm Công Toản, Acting Chairman of the Chũ Town People’s Committee and former Deputy Director of the Bắc Giang Department of Industry and Trade, and Chu Văn Trọng, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Chũ Town Party Committee and Acting Chairman of the Chũ Town People’s Council. The Chũ Town Party Committee will oversee 18 grassroots party organisations, including ten commune and ward party committees, three institutional party committees, and five grassroots party cells. The committee will officially commence operations on January 1, 2025.

Following the reorganisation and establishment, the Standing Committees of the Lục Ngạn District and Chũ Town Party Committees will undertake key tasks. These include reviewing, amending, and supplementing the working regulations of the district and town Party Committees; assigning responsibilities to Party Committee and Standing Committee members; reorganising and consolidating Party organisations, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, socio-political organisations, governmental bodies, and public employees; developing job position plans aligned with workforce restructuring for improved efficiency and effectiveness; and preparing for the successful organisation of Party Congresses for the 2025–2030 term.— VNS