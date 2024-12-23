PM orders urgent actions to prevent fires, explosions at high-risk place

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday signed a directive, outlining urgent measures for fire prevention, fighting, and rescue operations at high-risk establishments and crowded venues ahead of the upcoming New Year and Lunar New Year holidays.

The directive highlights that despite the Government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen fire safety, several critical tasks remain inadequately implemented by certain ministries and localities. There has been insufficient oversight of businesses like karaoke parlors and nightclubs, with many still violating fire safety regulations. In some areas, responsibilities for enforcing fire safety measures are unclear, and local authorities have failed to properly inspect or enforce the regulations. Furthermore, fire safety measures for multi-story buildings, mixed-use residential properties, and rental housing are not strong enough, with many localities yet to issue necessary guidance to improve fire safety as directed by the Prime Minister.

It is forecast that fire and explosion risks will continue to be complex and unpredictable in the coming time, especially during the year-end period when the weather is dry, production and business activities increase, and goods are stored for the upcoming Lunar New Year, and there is a rise in electricity and fuel consumption.

To proactively prevent and reduce the risks as well as to minimise damage, the Government leader instructed the ministers, the heads of ministerial-level agencies, and the Chairpersons of People’s Committees in provinces and centrally-run cities to continue implementing the relevant directives of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, National Assembly, Government, and Prime Minister, considering this as a regular, priority task.

The Prime Minister also called for efforts to enhance public awareness of fire and explosion risks, organise frequent training on rescue and firefighting skills, and popularise legal knowledge on fire safety standards for various types of buildings, facilities, and residences, including those used for both residential and business purposes.

He requested strengthened inspections of fire safety measures at vulnerable establishments and crowded locations, particularly during the upcoming holidays.

Any violations must be strictly handle, even temporary suspension or complete closure of operations for severe cases, he stressed.

The Ministry of Public Security was asked to intensify training for local defence and security forces, grassroots fire teams, and specialised firefighting units; while ensuring the effective implementation of the "four on-site " model to be ready to promptly and efficiently organise firefighting and rescue operations when incidents occur.

The localities that have not yet issued guidance documents on urgent solutions to enhance fire safety conditions were urged to complete the work by December 30. —VNS