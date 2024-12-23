Police officer identified as driver crashing into house, killing one child

TUYÊN QUANG — The driver involved in the car accident that took the life of a 17-month-old girl on Saturday in the northern city of Tuyên Quang was a 30-year-old police officer, Nguyễn Khương D.

The driver's identity was confirmed by the Chief of Tuyên Quang City's Police, Colonel Nguyễn Văn Mậu, on Monday.

Initially, it was reported that a woman was driving the car, but further investigation revealed that D. was behind the wheel.

His wife, who was also in the car, admitted to claiming she was the driver out of panic, as her husband rushed to take the injured child to the hospital.

The accident happened around 5pm on December 21 in Nông Tiến Ward. D.’s car swerved to avoid a motorcycle crossing the road and crashed into a house.

Inside the house were a woman and her 17-month-old daughter. The car struck the child, who did not survive.

The child’s parents, local business owners, had long struggled with infertility and had only recently welcomed their daughter into the world.

D., an officer of Yên Sơn's Criminal, Economic, and Narcotics Investigation Department, denied consuming alcohol before the crash. Blood samples have been sent for testing and results are pending.

Colonel Mậu assured the public that the investigation would be thorough and impartial. “We will handle this case strictly according to the law, with no favouritism, regardless of who is involved,” he said. — VNS