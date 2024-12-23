Vĩnh Phúc makes efforts to retain young workers in craft villages

VĨNH PHÚC In addition to maintaining the long-standing cultural values in rural areas, craft villages in Vĩnh Phúc Province generate employment and revenue for the local population. However, a shortage of human resources, particularly younger and skilled workers, is a problem.

Ten years ago, there were around 1,000 households in the Triệu Đề bamboo weaving artisan village in Lập Thạch District, producing rattan and bamboo items for everyday use and agricultural output.

Today there are currently only 300 houses in the village working in the craft and they only weave bamboo and rattan items when they have free time from farming.

Each of them makes between VNĐ2 and VNĐ3 million a month on average. But because of the low prices and an unstable consumer market, it is hard to retain employees.

Lưu Trung Tuyến, a skilled worker in the village said “I have been in the bamboo and rattan weaving profession for more than 40 years. This line of employment demands diligence and attention to detail.

“Sometimes working all day long I could make three to five products with the wage of VNĐ50,000 - 70,000. For young workers, the pay isn't appealing enough,” he told Vietnam News Agency.

Phạm Huy Hoạt, chairman of Triệu Đề Commune People's Committee, said the majority of those who continue to work during the off-season are middle-aged, older and female. Young people are not drawn to the work due to low incomes and inconsistent product output. They search for other well-paying and more secure jobs instead of continuing in their ancestors' line of work.

Bàn Mạch in Lý Nhân Commune, Vĩnh Tường District was recognised as a craft village specialising in blacksmithing by the Vĩnh Phúc Provincial People's Committee in 2006.

Understanding consumer demand, the village has adapted its designs to be more varied and developed its technology.

It exports its goods overseas in addition to serving the domestic market.

But it has also been challenging for these craft villages to use technology in production due to a lack of young workers.

Phùng Văn Đô, owner of a blacksmith facility in the village, said in recent years, the profession has grown as a result of consistent product production. Technology has been used by many homes to boost worker productivity. However attracting young people is still challenging, though, as this line of work demands not only good health but also perseverance and attention to detail. These days, young individuals choose to pick higher-paying occupations over blacksmithing.

Seeking solutions

There are currently 25 craft villages in Vĩnh Phúc Province, comprising six new and 19 ancient craft villages. They are providing jobs for over 55,000 people.

In craft villages, an average worker makes between VNĐ4.5 and VNĐ5 million.

Higher wages of VNĐ8–10 million per person are earned by skilled workers in woodwork, stone carving, cotton and textiles.

Based on the demand for workers, the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has partnered with the People's Committees of towns and communes that have recognised craft villages to launch vocational training programmes.

The locality has set aside around VNĐ38 billion from the provicial budget t fund vocational training. VNS