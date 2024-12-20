Hà Nội banquet leaves two dead, 15 hospitalised

HÀ NỘI — A banquet in Hà Nội tragically resulted in two deaths and the hospitalisation of 15 others, with suspected alcohol poisoning being the cause.

The event, organised by NBC Pacific Co. Ltd. on December 19 at a conference centre in Long Biên District, was attended by approximately 80 guests. What began as a routine gathering soon turned into a health emergency.

Guests reported symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, and nausea shortly after the meal. By the following day, two attendees had died, and many others required urgent medical attention.

Among the 15 hospitalised, 13 are being treated at Bạch Mai Hospital’s Poison Control Centre. While they initially experienced symptoms including nausea, dizziness, and mild fever, their conditions have since stabilised.

One patient remains in a coma on a ventilator at Đức Giang General Hospital. His symptoms included severe agitation and cyanosis, and tests revealed a dangerously high methanol concentration of 2.7 mg/dL in his blood. Another patient, receiving treatment at Nghệ An General Hospital, is reportedly showing signs of recovery.

Preliminary investigations revealed the banquet featured an extensive menu, including seafood soup, roasted chicken, steamed fish, and desserts.Guests reportedly consumed 8 litres of the 20 litres of white liquor brought in by a driver during the event. Additionally, two bottles of unidentified origin were used.

Following the banquet, six attendees dined at another restaurant in Giang Biên Ward, raising concerns about possible secondary exposure.

Hà Nội's Food Safety Department has confirmed that the organisers met food safety certification requirements and verified the origins of the food served. Authorities have collected samples of approximately 50 litres of liquor for testing, but the exact cause of the incident remains under investigation. — VNS