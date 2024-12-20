Hà Nội to celebrate new years with fireworks displays

HÀ NỘI — The capital city will host fireworks displays at five locations for New Year’s Eve 2025 and 30 locations for the Lunar New Year of the Year of the Snake, 2025.

Chairman of Hà Nội People’s Committee Trần Sỹ Thanh on Friday presided over a virtual meeting with districts and communes to discuss important plans, including organising activities for New Year’s Day 2025 and Lunar New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The city has issued plans to commemorate major national and municipal historical and political events in 2025. For New Year’s Eve 2025, Hà Nội will host countdown events on the night of December 31 at Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square and August Revolution Square. Additionally, fireworks will light up five locations (across six launch sites) in Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Đông, Nam Từ Liêm districts, Sơn Tây Town, and Đông Anh District, from midnight to 12:15am on January 1, 2025.

To welcome the Lunar New Year of the Snake, the city will organise the Hà Nội International Light Festival in Tây Hồ District at 8pm on January 18, 2025. The Radiant Thăng Long 2025 Programme is also scheduled to take place in front of Mỹ Đình National Stadium and the F1 racetrack area from 9pm to 11:59pm on January 28, 2025.

On Lunar New Year’s Eve, January 29, 2025, Hà Nội will stage fireworks at 30 locations (31 launch sites), including nine high-altitude shows combined with low-altitude displays at 10 sites, and 21 low-altitude shows across 30 districts, from midnight to 12.15am.

Additionally, Hà Nội plans to distribute 1.1 million gift packages worth nearly VNĐ568 billion (US$23.3) to various social beneficiaries, disadvantaged people during the Lunar New Year celebrations. — VNS