Non-stop toll collection implemented at Nội Bài Int'l Airport from today

HÀ NỘI — Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội, the second busiest airport in the country, has officially implemented a cashless and electronic toll collection (ETC) system for vehicle parking and stopover services across all lanes at both domestic and international terminals (T1 and T2, respectively).

The change, which happened on Friday (December 20), should make airport arrivals and departures by vehicle much quicker and smoother.

Terminal T1 has nine entry lanes and ten exit lanes, where the ETC system has been in force since the beginning of this month, while Terminal T2, with seven entry lanes and eleven exit lanes, completed its final preparations to ensure smooth operations starting today.

A survey showed that the cashless and ETC systems at both terminals worked well, ensuring accurate fee collection and saved time for customers. In particular the system has significantly reduced localised congestion at toll gates during peak hours.

Currently, all lanes accept hybrid payment methods.

In the future, based on data on the proportion of vehicles using ETC cards for payment, Nội Bài's authorities will segregate lanes into ETC lanes and hybrid lanes to further expedite vehicle passage.

“With the full implementation of automatic toll collection ahead of Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Nội Bài Airport ensures smoother, faster and more convenient traffic flow,” said an airport representative.

To make quick and convenient entry, exit, and payment, the airport authority advised vehicle owners to ensure their vehicles have ETC tags and sufficient balance in their ETC accounts for service fees, and to keep vehicle number plates clean and intact to facilitate accurate recognition by cameras at the toll gates.

At present, the payment methods are supported for ETC toll lanes including traffic fee accounts (VETC/VDTC), bank cards, QR code payments and e-wallets, and cash.

The cashless and ETC toll collection project, carried out by the State-run Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV), has been approved for implementation at 21 airports under ACV's management.

Currently, five airports have successfully transitioned to this system, including Nội Bài, Tân Sơn Nhất (HCM City), Đà Nẵng, Cát Bi (Hải Phòng), and Phú Bài (Thừa Thiên-Huế) airports.

ACV will accelerate investments and upgrades to extend this toll collection system to other airports.

The project aims to enhance social benefits, improve convenience and ease congestion at airport gateways, aligning with ACV’s digital transformation roadmap through 2025, with a vision towards 2030. — VNS