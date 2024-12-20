Enhanced aviation security control applied during New Year holidays at all airports

HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) has announced that level 1 aviation security control measures will be implemented at all airports, airfields and across air traffic service facilities nationwide, over New Year and Tết (Lunar New Year) to ensure safe travel for citizens.

Accordingly, the highest level of security measures will be in place from January 26 to February 2 2025.

From January 28-29 (i.e from 29th of the last lunar month to the end of the first day of the Lunar New Year), additional measures will apply, with a 20 per cent increase in aviation security personnel.

CAAV requested Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV) and Việt Nam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) to proactively co-ordinate and exchange information with local police to be ready to handle any situations, ensuring smooth communication with agencies and units according to regulations and prepare contingency plans for emergencies.

Airports were asked to deploy additional personnel and necessary equipment to manage the anticipated increase in passenger volume over the holidays. They should increase patrol frequency in public areas and monitor unattended luggage and objects. Additional requests included them regularly inspecting trash bins, restrooms, and hidden areas, strictly controling access to restricted areas, including passenger screening points and ensuring strict implementation of pre-flight security checks for aircraft, passengers, baggage, cargo, and mail, both before and after boarding.

Airlines must take responsibilities of reviewing and maintaining security procedures and coordinating closely with aviation security forces to handle violations in restricted areas or onboard aircraft as well as conducting thorough security checks of aircraft before accepting any boarding or loading.

Airport security management are charged with supervising and enforcing compliance with aviation security protocols, addressing any interdepartmental issues promptly and penalising violations in coordination with police and State agencies.

Level 1 control includes increasing the number of security personnel and assigning additional staff to restricted areas, using handheld metal detectors to screen individuals and conduct manual inspections for seven per cent of people, objects and vehicles entering restricted areas.

The level allows air services to conduct interviews and verify passengers’ identification documents during check-in and security screening processes, randomly inspecting 15 per cent of passengers who pass through metal detectors without alarms and 15 per cent of baggage without suspicious X-ray images and limiting access for people and vehicles in public areas of passenger terminals.

Authorities will also be permitted to conduct manual inspections of unaccompanied checked baggage after X-ray screening before loading onto an aircraft. -- VNS