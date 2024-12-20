Viettel's hi-tech products meet standards for supply to Malaysia

HÀ NỘI — The Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation (VHT), a subsidiary of the the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), announced on Friday that it has received a certification from the Ministry of Defence, and the Army of Malaysia, recognising that Viettel's military communication products meet standards to be supplied to the Malaysian Army.

A ceremony to hand over the certification took place at Viettel's exhibition area at the ongoing Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024 in Hà Nội.

Previously, Viettel's products underwent extensive testing in Malaysia in harsh combat conditions. The tests were conducted by the Malaysian Army, an experienced unit in evaluating and testing military products in accordance with NATO standards. Viettel's products successfully passed all quality and performance tests, with some parameters even exceeding the standards of similar products tested in Malaysia.

VHT General Director Nguyễn Vũ Hà said this certification helps strengthen Viettel's position in the international market, particularly in Malaysia, where there was previously limited information about Vietnam's capability in researching and producing hi-tech defence products, adding that the event helps promote defence cooperation between Vietnam and Malaysia, expanding business opportunities of Viettel in Malaysia.

Military communication products mark the beginning and lay the foundation for other product lines of Viettel, such as radar, optoelectronics, and electronic warfare to make deeper inroads into this Southeast Asian market, he stressed.

Viettel has applied the latest technologies in the world to design and manufacture fourth- and fifth-generation military communication devices. It has mastered core technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), and AI-based high-speed broadband adaptive communication technologies.

Badrul Hisham bin Ahmad Badarudin, Director of MIM Defense of Malaysia said after signing the cooperation agreement, the firm, together with Viettel, conducted testing and evaluation of various communication equipment. The evaluation results from the Malaysian Ministry of Defence showed that Viettel fully meets Malaysia's standards. He added that MIM Defence will continue working with Viettel to supply military equipment to the Malaysian market in the future.

Earlier, at the 18th Defence Services Asia (DSA) and the third National Security Asia (NATSEC Asia) exhibitions in Malaysia in May, the VHT inked a strategic cooperation agreement with MIM Defense to develop international business. This strategic partnership allows the two companies to explore business opportunities in domestic and international markets, while tapping collective strength to develop their business in the Southeast Asian region. — VNS