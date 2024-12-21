Fire safety tightened for private homes after karaoke bar traged

HCM CITY — Vietnamese authorities will strengthen fire safety regulations and inspections for residential properties to ensure compliance, following a recent tragic fire in Hà Nội that claimed 11 lives.

The Ministry of Construction has directed local authorities to intensify oversight related to construction order and fire safety for private multi-story houses, particularly mini-apartments for rent and karaoke venues.

Local governments are tasked with monitoring the issuance of building permits, assessing the quality of construction, and enforcing compliance with relevant regulations.

The ministry has emphasised the necessuty for stringent regulation of property usage conversions, alongside an increase in inspections for residences that serve dual purposes as both living spaces and business establishments.

A recent report from the authorities revealed that 90 per cent of karaoke bars and dance clubs in Việt Nam have been converted from residential properties.

Experts have called for comprehensive inspections of such properties to prevent further incidents.

Lê Hoàng Châu, president of the HCM City Real Estate Association (HoREA), said that properties failing to meet fire safety standards must face strict penalties, including a prohibition on business operations.

In response to the tragic fire in Hà Nội on Thursday, police confirmed it was intentionally set by a local man who has been arrested.

The police said the 51-year-old man confessed to using gasoline to ignite the blaze on the ground floor of a three-storey cafe where patrons were singing karaoke due to a personal conflict.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính ordered stricter inspections of karaoke venues, threatening suspension for those failing to meet fire safety regulations.

This followed a tragic fire in 2022 at a karaoke bar in Bình Dương Province in southern Việt Nam that claimed 33 lives, which was one of the deadliest fires in Việt Nam. — VNS