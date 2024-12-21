Three prosecuted for organising illegal migration to the US

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's People's Procuracy took legal action on Friday against three individuals, Bùi Thị Thành, Nguyễn Ngọc Tuế, and Trần Văn Hồng, for aiding others in illegally fleeing abroad.

The case began in late 2023 when immigration authorities at Nội Bài International Airport discovered five Vietnamese nationals attempting to leave the country using fake Mexican visas to enter the United States for work.

Hà Nội Security Investigation Agency initiated an inquiry, uncovering a well-organised group profiting from illegal migration.

Investigations revealed that the group, led by Nguyễn Minh Lượng, 25, charged the victims between US$50,000 and $75,000 per person for illegal migration services.

Initial deposits ranged from $5,000 to $14,000 per person. Since September 2023, the victims have transferred approximately VNĐ1.3 billion ($51,000) to the suspects.

Hồng, a group member, booked flight tickets to Mexico. He charged the victims VNĐ500 million ($19,600), despite actual ticket costs being VNĐ230 million ($9,000), pocketing some $10,600 in illegal profits.

He also played a critical role in coaching them on how to evade scrutiny at the airport. He advised them to claim their visas were obtained independently and ensured their departure times were after 10.30pm to avoid heightened security checks.

He specifically directed them to use gates D4 and D6, telling them these were 'family gates' associated with him to provide a false sense of legitimacy.

One victim, Tạ Duy N., paid $13,000 as a deposit but was denied boarding in Bangkok due to an invalid visa. Later attempts to reach the US, including a route through the Philippines, Dubai, and Mexico, also failed.

On December 8, 2023, he and four others were detained at Nội Bài Airport while trying to leave for Mexico.

After the failed migration attempts, Lượng instructed Tuế and Thành, two other group members, to delete evidence, including messages on Telegram and Messenger.

He also arranged for their escape to HCM City. In early 2024, Tuế and Thành surrendered to authorities and confessed their wrongdoings.

Authorities identified Lượng as the mastermind behind the operation. However, Lượng remains at large and is under an active arrest warrant.

Further investigation and prosecution will proceed once he is apprehended. — VNS