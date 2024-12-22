Historic milestone: HCM City’s first metro line launches after years of delay

HCM CITY — Việt Nam’s southern metropolis HCM City marked a significant milestone in its long-awaited mass transit development on Sunday, with the official launch of its first metro line after years of delay.

The Bến Thành-Suối Tiên Metro line links Bến Thành Market in District 1 with Suối Tiên Theme Park in Thủ Đức City, marking the first of eight planned routes for its mass transit system.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Bùi Xuân Cương, vice chairman of the People’s Committee, said: “After 17 years of planning and 12 years of construction, the inauguration of this metro line today marks a significant milestone in the advancement of public transportation within the city.”

The line is expected to address the burgeoning travel demands of residents while contributing to the establishment of a modern and sustainable public transportation framework.

“This project symbolises the robust cooperation and relationship between Việt Nam and Japan, reflecting years of diligent effort and commitment to its completion,” he said.

Ito Naoki, Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam, said the metro line is expected to encourage individuals to shift from personal vehicles to public transportation.

“The success of Metro Line 1 will act as a catalyst for additional projects and developments within the city,” he added.

During the first month of operation, passengers will have free access to the metro, alongside 17 electric bus routes that connect with it.

After the introductory phase, various ticket options will be available, including single-ride, one-day, three-day and monthly passes.

Single-ride fares will range from VNĐ7,000 to VNĐ20,000, contingent upon the distance travelled.

For passengers utilising cashless payment methods, fares will be slightly reduced, ranging from VNĐ6,000 to VNĐ19,000.

Monthly passes are priced at VNĐ300,000, with students eligible for a 50 per cent discount, reducing the cost to VNĐ150,000.

One-day and three-day tickets will be available for VNĐ40,000 and VNĐ90,000, respectively, allowing for unlimited rides within those designated timeframes.

Passengers who are elderly or have disabilities are exempt from fare charges.

The line comprises 17 trains, each consisting of three carriages, with a total capacity of 930 passengers (147 seated and 783 standing).

In its initial operational phase, an average of nine trains will run daily from 5am to 10pm, facilitating some 200 trips.

The interval between trains will range from eight to twelve minutes, with an estimated journey time of around 30 minutes from the terminal station, Suối Tiên Theme Park in Thủ Đức City, to Bến Thành Market in District 1.

Each train will stop for approximately 30 seconds at each station.

“I can hardly believe I’m finally riding the metro in HCM City! After all the delays, this moment feels like a dream come true,” Phạm Thế Anh, 45, a local who took his first ride on the launch day, told Việt Nam News.

Lưu Ngọc Bích, 35, a real estate broker from Thủ Đức City, was equally thrilled. “Living in Thủ Đức, I never thought I’d be able to reach Bến Thành Market in just half an hour! It’s amazing.”

Trần Thị Kim Hồng, 65, from Long An Province, now living in HCM City, said: “As an elderly person, being able to ride the metro for free feels like a blessing. I feel safe and comfortable, and it's wonderful to finally have an easy way to explore the city.”

Approved in 2007, the Bến Thành – Suối Tiên metro line took 17 years to begin operations due to various reasons, including financial constraints, during its implementation.

With an investment of VNĐ43.7 trillion ($1.72 billion), it spans 19.7km and includes 14 stations, three of which are underground in the city center.

Việt Nam is characterised by a prominent motorbike culture, especially in major cities such as HCM City and Hà Nội, which face significant traffic congestion.

The introduction of the city's first metro line aims to alleviate this issue by promoting public transportation usage.

Hà Nội, the capital of Việt Nam, inaugurated the nation's first metro service, the Cát Linh - Hà Đông metro line, in 2021, a decade after construction began. — VNS