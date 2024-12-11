Passengers to enjoy free rides on HCM City's Metro Line 1 for 30 days, elevated section ready for use

HCM CITY — The Bến Thành Suối Tiên Metro Line, the first metro project in HCM City, has eleven elevated stations along the Hà Nội Highway-Võ Nguyên Giáp Street, on the route running through Thủ Đức City into the centre – the most beautiful area in the city.

The elevated stations are ready to be put into use on December 22 after long setbacks.

The Bến Thành - Suối Tiên Metro Line spans 19.7 km, connecting Bến Thành Market in downtown District 1 to Long Bình Depot in Thủ Đức City. It features three underground stations (Bến Thành, HCM City Opera House, and Ba Son) and 11 elevated stations. Construction began in 2012 but faced multiple delays, with total costs rising to over $1.71 billion. The line includes 17 trains, each capable of carrying 930 passengers.

The main construction packages have been completed. The project’s investor is currently working with relevant units to expedite the remaining tasks, including fire safety inspections, environmental permitting, safety certifications, and final project acceptance.

Passengers will enjoy free travel during the first 30 days of its commercial operation under a resolution passed by the municipal People’s Council at its 20th session on December 11.

The resolution, which outlines policies to support public transport users and fund operations for buses and metro services, also includes free bus rides for passengers on routes connecting to Metro Line 1. This policy will be effective from January 1, 2025, until the end of the fare-free period for the metro line.

Additionally, the city will provide free rides on public transport for individuals who have contributed to the revolutionary cause, people with disabilities, and children under six years old.

According to the municipal People’s Committee, offering free rides during the initial operation of Metro Line 1 is intended to encourage residents to experience the city’s first urban rail system. The initiative aims to foster a shift towards public transportation and reduce the use of personal vehicles in the city centre.

Price of single-trip fares range from VNĐ7,000 to 20,000 (less than $1) for cash payments, depending on distance, while non-cash payments range from VNĐ6,000 to VNĐ19,000.

A one-day pass with unlimited rides costs VNĐ40,000 per person while a three-day pass costs VNĐ90,000 per person.

Regular monthly passes are priced at VNĐ300,000, with a 50 per cent discount for students.— VNS